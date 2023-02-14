Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup





Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent (skip to 02:22).

Moldova is a country wedged between Ukraine and Romania and is officially Europe's poorest country, which relies heavily on Russian gas as a source of energy, says Gilchrist.

Image: Moldova president, Maia Sandu

Gilchrist says that President Maia Sandu is pro EU and is accusing the opposition of arranging protests to overthrow her leadership.

According to MailOnline, Sandu said the Russian plot would involve saboteurs disguised as anti-government protesters who would attack state buildings.

Sandu suggests that it’s not just empty words, but that action has taken place behind the scenes, to overthrow her democracy.

You can see why she'd be a little anxious given all the geophysics that come into play with Moldova's position in Europe. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

