Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent (skip to 04:09).
Journalist Wiebke Hüster wrote a review on one of award-winning German ballet director, Marco Goecke's productions, describing it as "boring and disjointed", according to BBC News.
Goecke then confronted the journalist and took out a bag of dog faeces and smeared it all over Hüster's face.
Hüster described the incident as a "brutal attack".
It's reported that Goecke has since been suspended.
He [Marco Goecke] always carries around with him his pet dog, which is very ballet director somehow isn't it?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The classic smear campaign.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
