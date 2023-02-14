The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a second National State of Disaster to enable authorities to better respond to widespread flooding that has impacted seven of the nation's nine provinces.
Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape have been worst affected by the floods, brought on by heavy rainfall meteorologists say come as a result of the La Nina weather phenomenon.
This is the fourth time in as many years that a national state of disaster has been called on, the last being in April 2022, in response to flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and, before that, to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What the national state of disaster allows is for the concerned state agencies to reallocate and reprioritise the usage of their existing budgets. There isn't a pot of money that is sitting and waiting to be unleashed toward these occurrences.Vincent Magwenya, Presidential Spokesperson
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Updates on the Parliamentary debates following SONA 2023
- The ATM continues its court battle with the National Assembly Speaker
- It has been 10 years since Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp
Scroll up for the full audio.
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Tazne Van Wyk's murderer is sentenced
The man guilty of raping and killing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk has been sentenced to 225 years in jail.Read More
'We strongly believe that no student will be left behind' - UCT SRC president
The SRC at the University of Cape Town called for a campus-wide shutdown to protest the financial exclusion of students.Read More
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak
Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
WATCH: 80-year-old woman found alive 8 days after Turkiye-Syria earthquakes
Amid the devastating news, a rare glimmer of hope arises for an elderly Turkish woman was trapped in rubble for over a week.Read More
Love is all around! Mzansi celebrates Valentine’s Day in style
Jaw-dropping photo sets, Valentine's Day proposals and random acts of kindness. It's a day of love and celebrations for Mzansi.Read More
Private owner protections responsible for decrease in rhino poaching
Wildlife protection joins the list of government failures as state-owned parks account for the most rhino poaching in the country.Read More
How the City of Cape Town is helping you get cash for power
The City of Cape Town is working to roll out a new cash for power initiative announced by Mayor Geordin Hill-LewisRead More
[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers
If it's too good to be true, chances are it probably is.Read More
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days
Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest.Read More
More from Business
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong
US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest rate hikes.Read More
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak
Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Managers.Read More
SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice
Van der Walt reportedly admitted to having links to an agency set to receive millions from SA Tourism from the controversial sponsorship deal with English football giant, Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] What you need to know about FOREX scammers
If it's too good to be true, chances are it probably is.Read More
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid
Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet.Read More
Fuel reward loyalty programmes: 'It's hard to tell which is best'
John Maytham speaks with Andrew Thompson, a journalist at Business Insider.Read More
Why our tech expert recommends using the Shure MV7 mic to record your podcast
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Rand crashes through 18/$ as the ever-weakening ZAR continues to tank
Bruce Whitfield speaks top Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa.Read More