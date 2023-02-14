[PICS] United Kingdom competition dubs winner for 'ugliest' dog ever (shame)

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tazne Van Wyk's murderer is sentenced The man guilty of raping and killing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk has been sentenced to 225 years in jail. 14 February 2023 3:42 PM
'We strongly believe that no student will be left behind' - UCT SRC president The SRC at the University of Cape Town called for a campus-wide shutdown to protest the financial exclusion of students. 14 February 2023 2:55 PM
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. 14 February 2023 2:34 PM
View all Local
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest. 14 February 2023 9:54 AM
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN. 13 February 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for? 13 February 2023 12:50 PM
View all Politics
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest... 14 February 2023 4:59 PM
The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding All the news you need to know. 14 February 2023 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses? Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Mana... 14 February 2023 10:54 AM
View all Business
'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication. 14 February 2023 1:12 PM
Want to boost your health inside and out? Just keep swimming Swimming can be a fun pastime to keep you active, but it also comes with a number of health benefits. 14 February 2023 12:58 PM
'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats with longtime lovers, Bill and Mary Morris. 14 February 2023 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs wh... 13 February 2023 6:13 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday. 13 February 2023 1:02 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] United Kingdom competition dubs winner for 'ugliest' dog ever (shame) ParrotPrint.com crowned Peggy, a four-year-old crossbreed, the UK's "queen of ugly" dogs in a recent competition. 14 February 2023 12:18 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent, shares the latest in world affairs. 14 February 2023 12:43 PM
Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review The world of ballet has gotten a new position: first position, second position and now turd position. 14 February 2023 11:31 AM
Video shows Wagner Group apparently executing Russian deserter with sledgehammer A video showing the execution of a former Russian mercenary, using a sledgehammer, is making the rounds on social media. 14 February 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in. 13 February 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[PICS] United Kingdom competition dubs winner for 'ugliest' dog ever (shame)

14 February 2023 12:18 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
United Kingdom
World's Ugliest Dog Competition

ParrotPrint.com crowned Peggy, a four-year-old crossbreed, the UK's "queen of ugly" dogs in a recent competition.

Despite our belief that there is no such thing as an ugly anything, a competition that includes "the ugliest dog" category clearly believes otherwise (shame).

ParrotPrint.com, was determined to find the ugliest looking dog in the United Kingdom.

They received entries from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. One entry even came all the way from Italy.

A spokesperson for the competition REALLY stressed the importance of finding the "ugliest dog"...

I cannot state seriously enough that we don’t want to see pictures of good-looking, cute dogs. But if you honestly believe that your pet could be the ugliest in your nation then please do send us a photo so we can judge for ourselves. We want to see pictures of dogs so ugly they make your eyes hurt when you look at them. Pretty pets need not apply.

ParrotPrint.com Spokesperson

After many entries, Penny, took home the title of queen of ugly dogs...

Peggy AKA, 'ugliest' dog in the world dressed up.
Peggy AKA, 'ugliest' dog in the world dressed up.

Awww, but... she's also cute, no?!

Peggy is believed to be a pug/Chinese crested mix and was an abandoned puppy who no one wanted until Holly found her.

<b>On their selection, the competition's spokesperson said...</b>

She’s certainly unique, with a face only a mother could love. Luckily her mum Holly does love her to bits.

ParrotPrint.com Spokesperson

Besides her crowning glory and bragging rights, Penny also won a doggie spa day and has become a local (and international) star, appearing on several television shows...

Since winning our title, she has become famous in Britain, appearing on some of the country’s highest rated TV chat shows and rubbing shoulders with some big name celebrities.

ParrotPrint.com Spokesperson

Penny's mom, Holly, believes that her pet is beautiful from the inside out and deserves to be **loved and seen.**

You tell them, Holly! We totally agree!

This competition might make its way to other countries... until then, Penny reigns supreme - cheers, Penny!

Penny: Winner of 'ugliest dog' in the UK competition.
Penny: Winner of 'ugliest dog' in the UK competition.

This article first appeared on KFM : [PICS] United Kingdom competition dubs winner for 'ugliest' dog ever (shame)




14 February 2023 12:18 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
United Kingdom
World's Ugliest Dog Competition

More from Entertainment

Multiple South African Music Award Nominee AKA on the red carpet. Picture: Twitter @ImLooLou/EWN.

[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban

13 February 2023 11:18 AM

Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rihanna embraces her belly and reveals baby bump at her US SuperBowl performance. Screenshot: Youtube/NFL.

[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl

13 February 2023 10:50 AM

This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-dmitry-demidov-3783471jpg

[LISTEN] The first song EVER played on radio was...

13 February 2023 8:32 AM

It's World Radio Day today! Lets go back in time to see what the first song ever played on the airwaves was. Drum roll, please...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© grigory_bruev/123rf.com

[REVIEW] 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix) is 'devastatingly good'

13 February 2023 7:58 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds gives "All Quiet on the Western Front" a thumbs up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICYMI: Eben Daniels wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Bayside Mall

11 February 2023 10:22 AM

Watch all the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and Junior Brain of CapeTalk rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IMG: Twitter / @akaworldwide

'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

11 February 2023 9:26 AM

Ray White was in conversation with rapper Slikour who shared some of his memories of the late AKA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram

Mzansi in shock after rapper AKA shot and killed

11 February 2023 5:02 AM

The 35-year-old rapper and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot at as they left a well-known restaurant in Durban's Florida road on Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

3 movies and series to binge this (very likely) rainy weekend

10 February 2023 12:49 PM

Put your phone on Do Not Disturb, grab some popcorn and prepare to be entertained with these flicks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wax sculpture of Tom Cruise. © czgur/123rf.com

Tom to Cruise in on King Charles' big day in May

10 February 2023 10:44 AM

Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be a man of many talents, but did you know he's also a royalist?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British television classic comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers is back!

9 February 2023 11:38 AM

Star and writer John Cleese is set to revive the sitcom with his daughter Camilla Cleese.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

World Radio Day: Consider yourself a future talk radio star?

Lifestyle

SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice

Business

Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days

Lifestyle Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Cogta confirms 12 deaths due to flooding in parts of South Africa

14 February 2023 6:40 PM

Russian warship not welcome in Cape Town, says Mayor Hill-Lewis

14 February 2023 6:36 PM

SA doesn’t have two years to wait for resolution of power crisis, says Mantashe

14 February 2023 6:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA