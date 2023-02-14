[PICS] United Kingdom competition dubs winner for 'ugliest' dog ever (shame)
Despite our belief that there is no such thing as an ugly anything, a competition that includes "the ugliest dog" category clearly believes otherwise (shame).
ParrotPrint.com, was determined to find the ugliest looking dog in the United Kingdom.
They received entries from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. One entry even came all the way from Italy.
A spokesperson for the competition REALLY stressed the importance of finding the "ugliest dog"...
I cannot state seriously enough that we don’t want to see pictures of good-looking, cute dogs. But if you honestly believe that your pet could be the ugliest in your nation then please do send us a photo so we can judge for ourselves. We want to see pictures of dogs so ugly they make your eyes hurt when you look at them. Pretty pets need not apply.ParrotPrint.com Spokesperson
After many entries, Penny, took home the title of queen of ugly dogs...
Awww, but... she's also cute, no?!
Peggy is believed to be a pug/Chinese crested mix and was an abandoned puppy who no one wanted until Holly found her.
<b>On their selection, the competition's spokesperson said...</b>
She’s certainly unique, with a face only a mother could love. Luckily her mum Holly does love her to bits.ParrotPrint.com Spokesperson
Besides her crowning glory and bragging rights, Penny also won a doggie spa day and has become a local (and international) star, appearing on several television shows...
Since winning our title, she has become famous in Britain, appearing on some of the country’s highest rated TV chat shows and rubbing shoulders with some big name celebrities.ParrotPrint.com Spokesperson
Penny's mom, Holly, believes that her pet is beautiful from the inside out and deserves to be **loved and seen.**
You tell them, Holly! We totally agree!
This competition might make its way to other countries... until then, Penny reigns supreme - cheers, Penny!
This article first appeared on KFM : [PICS] United Kingdom competition dubs winner for 'ugliest' dog ever (shame)
