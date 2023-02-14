How the City of Cape Town is helping you get cash for power





The City of Cape Town’s Cash for power initiative could be a game changer as it will allow approved commercial and residential customers to sell their excess power back to the grid.

Previously, customers could not resell excess electricity they produced, but after the city received a National Treasury exemption, businesses and residents could be paid for extra energy they produce.

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

This is in addition to the 25c p/kWh incentive availed by the city.

These two incentives are not offered by any other provider in the country.

At first, this initiative will focus on commercial customers, who can produce as much energy as their system allows.

As of 1 December 2022 thecCity had more than 2 600 approved grid-tied installations. The registration and authorisation process is free. However, some installers may charge customers to complete the registration process. Councillor Beverley van Reenen, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, City of Cape Town

If you want to get involved in this initiative, this is what you need to know:

Commercial customers

- The initiative is available now in addition to the existing credit offset against monthly account.

- A PV system and inverter is required. See more here.

Installers must apply to the city to authorise the system for grid connection. No ** authorisation fee is charged by the city.**

Authorised customers will be placed on the applicable Non-Residential Small Scale Embedded Generation tariff.

- Meter changes are required where applicable.

- An additional Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) administration fee may also be applicable. The cost will be quoted as part of the authorisation process where applicable.

- The credit rollout will be immediate and the city will measure the amount of energy fed into the city's grid. The credit will be reflected on the monthly municipal account.

- Commercial customers will be credited with 73,87c p/kWh (2022/23), plus 25c p/kWh incentive for each kWh fed into the city's grid.

- Credit is offset against monthly electricity account. The remaining credit will be paid to the customer by the city. **Payments will only be made on amounts of over R5 000 and on a monthly basis. Amounts of less than R5 000 will be held back until the total exceeds R5 000 and will then be paid.**

- The amount of energy that a customer can produce is limited by the size of their system, which is limited by the size of their connection to the city's grid.

- To apply, see more here.

Residential customers

- The initiative will be available later in the year in addition to the existing credit offset against the monthly account.

- A PV system and inverter is also required. You can see more here.

- Installers must apply to the city to authorise the system for grid connection. No authorisation fee is charged by the city.

- Authorised customers need to install a specialised Advance Metering Infrastructure or AMI meter. The cost is approximately R12 850, but the city is looking to bring down the cost for households.

- A monthly Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) administration fee will be applicable.

- If you are not on the Home User tariff already, you will be moved to the Home User tariff.

- Credit rollout will be later in 2023.

- Residential customers will be credited with 78,98c p/kWh (2022/23), plus 25c p/kWh incentive for each kWh fed into the City grid.

- Credit will be offset against total monthly municipal account and all accounts linked to the same business partner number.

- Any remaining credit will be paid to the customer by the city. Payments will only be made on amounts over R1 000. Amounts of less than R1 000 will be held back until the total exceeds R1 000 and will then be paid once per year.

- The amount of energy that they can produce is limited by the size of their system, which is limited by the size of their connection to the city's grid.

- To apply, see more here.