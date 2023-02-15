Name a cockroach after your ex next Valentine's Day





The world's toughest row

Friedman's first story is about a couple rowing the Atlantic as part of an extreme rowing challenge, known as the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, that saw multiple teams taking part in the 3000-mile (4828 km) journey from La Gomera to Antigua islands.

The UK couple, in their early 50s, used the challenge as a fundraiser to support the Samaritans charity but have seen some difficulty in completing it as they suffered a broken rudder and tiller arm which has slowed down their journey.

Nina Crouchman and Simon Crouchman have been rowing across the ocean since 12 December and are expected to finish the journey on Thursday (16 February).

On top of the rough seas, blisters, sunburn, and endless rowing, the couple now faces financial difficulties in reaching home. They have started a GoFundMe in an attempt to help fund the trip for them and their boat to get back to the UK.

Sadly when they got there they realized that they didn't have money to get home, so they launched a GoFundMe page. It's called Help Mr&MrSeas Get Home and so far they're raised £750 of the £7000 they need. Barbara Friedman

Mid-Atlantic broken rudder and tiller arm repair! 💥



Mr&MrSeas suffered a technical blow that meant their crossing was effectively over! Following a huge effort today, the amazing Safety Yacht Crew swam out to deliver the new parts and support this team repair their boat. pic.twitter.com/L9Xcx1OCos ' Atlantic Campaigns (@ACampaigns) January 5, 2023

Name a cockroach after your ex

A number of zoos have started a Valentine's Day fundraising campaign that allows donators to name a cockroach after their ex.

The cockroach is destined to be fed to the zoo animals, which gives a sense of morbid satisfaction to the donators, and helps to fund the zoo's upkeep.

The San Antonio Zoo, Bronx Zoo, El Paso Zoo, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Florida Aquarium, and the Toronto Zoo all offer different variations of the program which include various different perks such as customised tote bags and mugs, personalised cards or even watching the feeding live.

The various programs also allow donators to select other types of food that can be fed to the animals, including live crickets or vegetables.

There are other choices on the menu; you can also buy rodents. They're a bit more expensive, they're pricier at $25, and those get fed to some of the bigger animals. You can actually buy vegetables too if you don't want to get so gory, but I don't think that's quite as fun. Barbara Friedman

For a less visceral donation perk, the Toronto Zoo allows you to adopt a penguin couple on Valentine's Day, and the Maui Humane Society allows donators to name a litter box after an ex or someone you don't like.

The results are in; more than 660 cockroaches were named, and our hearts are full 🪳💜



This first-time fundraiser allowed love bugs and scorned lovers alike to symbolically name a cockroach after a special (or not-so-special) someone in their life. pic.twitter.com/DwEHZpwmgB ' Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy (@TZWConservancy) February 9, 2023

The Tom Ro Haven Robbery

The Tom Ro Haven is a registered NPO in Noordhoek. The organisation rescues abused horses and ponies and rehabilitate them into therapy animals to help children and young adults who are considered at risk or have suffered trauma.

The NPO suffered a robbery over the weekend that resulted in a loss of necessary items to continue operating.

Items such as horse riding equipment (jodhpurs, helmets, lead ropes), medical supplies, horse blankets, grooming items, liquid storage tanks, and bins.

The Tom Ro Haven also held a funding promotion that allowed donators to adopt horses as Valentines and support their upkeep costs.

The Organization can be found on their Facebook page here or their website.

