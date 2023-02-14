WATCH: 80-year-old woman found alive 8 days after Turkiye-Syria earthquakes
Lester Kiewit speaks to Brigadier Vimla Moodley, SAPS K9 unit's head of mission.
• An 80-year-old woman was successfully rescued from rubble on Monday by South African humanitarian and rescue groups
• Gift of the Givers and SAPS K9 unit were part of Monday’s rescue mission in Antakya, Turkiye
It has been more than a week since the earthquakes devastated parts of Türkiye and Syria. It has accounted for an estimated 35 000 casualties with more expected.
Thanks to a SAPS K9 dog named Donna, an 80-year-old woman was found and pulled from the rubble by search and rescue teams.
Moodley says the team along with disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, was fortunate to witness this miracle.
It was an amazing miracle to see an 80-year-old woman taken out from that rubble because it was quite a tall building.Brigadier Vimla Moodley, Head of mission - SAPS K9 Unit
Meanwhile, the death toll in Turkiye and Syria is expected to climb and those that survived the tragedy are devastated in every way, she says.
When we go to the town people are homeless, seated on the street, there's fires, little things that they could get and salvage from the homes, maybe a book or some memory or just a chair and they sit around the fire. So it's really heartbreaking and hot.Brigadier Vimla Moodley, Head of mission - SAPS K9 Unit
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CopBuGYjBHz/
