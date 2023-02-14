[LISTEN] 10 years since Oscar Pistorius killed Reeva Steenkamp





FILE: Oscar Pistorius in his murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria on 6 July 2016. Picture: AFP

10 years ago, on Valentine's Day, news reports started coming through of a fatal shooting at Oscar Pistorius' home. initially, it was believed that Pistorius had accidently killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, while defending his home from and intruder. As the story unfolded it became clear that Pistorius had intentionally murdered Steenkamp.

Tshidi speaks to Karyn Maughan, News24's legal journalist, about that fateful day and the fallout that has happened in the years since.