The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest. 14 February 2023 9:54 AM
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN. 13 February 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] Social justice is about fairness to all, insists Thuli Madonsela Is this the South Africa that Nelson Mandela fought for? 13 February 2023 12:50 PM
View all Politics
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest... 14 February 2023 4:59 PM
The Midday Report: Ramaphosa declares National State of Disaster over flooding All the news you need to know. 14 February 2023 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] What if the grid collapses completely, will insurance cover the losses? Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler and Christelle Colman, co-founder and CEO of Ami Underwriting Mana... 14 February 2023 10:54 AM
View all Business
'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication. 14 February 2023 1:12 PM
Want to boost your health inside and out? Just keep swimming Swimming can be a fun pastime to keep you active, but it also comes with a number of health benefits. 14 February 2023 12:58 PM
'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats with longtime lovers, Bill and Mary Morris. 14 February 2023 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs wh... 13 February 2023 6:13 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday. 13 February 2023 1:02 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] United Kingdom competition dubs winner for 'ugliest' dog ever (shame) ParrotPrint.com crowned Peggy, a four-year-old crossbreed, the UK's "queen of ugly" dogs in a recent competition. 14 February 2023 12:18 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent, shares the latest in world affairs. 14 February 2023 12:43 PM
Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review The world of ballet has gotten a new position: first position, second position and now turd position. 14 February 2023 11:31 AM
Video shows Wagner Group apparently executing Russian deserter with sledgehammer A video showing the execution of a former Russian mercenary, using a sledgehammer, is making the rounds on social media. 14 February 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in. 13 February 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
Lifestyle

'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice

14 February 2023 1:12 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Valentines Day
Cape Talk
Pippa Hudson
relationship advice
On the Couch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication.

Every day of this week, Pippa Hudson chats with various couples about their love journeys.

Today, 14 February (Valentine's Day) Hudson heard lovebirds, Heather and Andre Minne's story, telephonically.

Listen to their love story, below:

So, what's their secret to a successful marriage?

After 44 years of marriage, three kids, and four grandkids, Heather says that the glue that's held them together is...

We very seldom argue. We just tend to agree. We respect one another. We listen to each other. We always say please and thank you. With our children, we always supported them in whatever they’ve done. We always had dinner together at the table, spoke about our days and we’ve just always had this mutual respect for each other. It all boils down to being respectful to each other, hearing what each other has to say and making sure that the communication is always there... And never go to bed angry because you just don't know what the next day holds.

Heather Minne

While Andre added very romantically that...

A family that sticks together, stays together. We’ve always done things together. I also have a wonderful wife such as Heather... she is the glue that keeps the family together.

Andre Minne

The couple also shared some sage advice to younger couples who hope for long-lasting love:

Be there for each other. Respect each other. And the most important (thing) is to communicate and to listen to each other and to not bad mouth each other anywhere. Try and make it work… Don’t just give in on the first thing because now you’re angry. Work through it and say you’re sorry.

Heather Minne

Just love your partner as much as you can.

Andre Minne

Some of the key takeaways heard from the couple: 1) Basic respect and courtesy.

2) Never go to bed angry.

3) A working environment that supports family time is helpful.

4) Friends and family who support and root for you as a couple is important.

5) Prioritising family helps to keep things together.

Catch Lunch with Pippa Hudson between 1 pm and 3 pm every day this Valentine's week for more.


This article first appeared on KFM : 'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice




14 February 2023 1:12 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Valentines Day
Cape Talk
Pippa Hudson
relationship advice
On the Couch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

