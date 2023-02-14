Love is all around! Mzansi celebrates Valentine’s Day in style
Everywhere you look on social media, love is in the air across South Africa this Valentine's Day.
These were some of our favourite moments from the day so far:
Valentine's Day proposals
Valentine's Day proposals continue to leave social media green with envy as lovebirds pull out all the stops.
@erinsolomons08 #valentineproposal ♬ Self Esteem ft. NLE Choppa - Lambo4oe
@caitlynnagan03 He asked me to be his Valentine 🥺🤍 #sweetestboyfriend #🧿 #❤️ #valentinesday #loml #happiness💕 ♬ Sure Thing - Miguel
Random acts of kindness
Johannesburg Metrobus shared the love with commuters across the city this morning.
Metrobus Acting Managing Director bright and early spreading love to numerous commuters at Gandhi Square.#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/i7BpLf8VzS' Joburg Metrobus (@JoburgMetrobus) February 14, 2023
Local celebrities paint the town red
Local celebrities left social media speechless when they shared their jaw-dropping photo sets.
Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cCGqWGZwWR' Blue Mbombo (@bluembombo) February 14, 2023
Couple goals galore
Many of SA's most-loved couples shared their love for their partners.
This article first appeared on 947 : Love is all around! Mzansi celebrates Valentine’s Day in style
