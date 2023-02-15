Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Brandon van Reenen.
Toyota sold the most new vehicles in January (12 532), followed by Volkswagen (5081), Suzuki (4357 units), Nissan (2927 units), and Hyundai (2525 units).
There is a big uptake in pre-owned cars because of the current financial constraints in South Africa. I think, when you buy a pre-owned car, you have to ask yourself, is it under warranty? Does it still have a service plan? Is it reliable? Is it a dependable brand?Brandon van Reenen
New vehicle sales rose by almost 5% in January 2023 (year-on-year).
Toyota holds the top three spots (Hilux, Corolla Cross, Starlet) on the best-selling vehicles list.
Consistently for the last year, Toyota has been at the forefront. I think a lot of people will be surprised that the number one selling car is a bakkie. Number 1 would be Toyota Hilux. That's 2700+ units. That's more than double the next best-selling bakkie.Brandon van Reenen
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_86833818_belgrade-serbia-march-28-2017-detail-of-suzuki-car-in-belgrade-serbia-suzuki-is-japanese-multination.html?term=suzuki&vti=o46on9gx6t3u9ix2ab-1-7
More from Lifestyle
City reacts to football academy booted from Claremont: 'It's a technical issue'
Despite the academy only receiving two noise complaints, the City of Cape Town only needs one to take action.Read More
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?
Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.Read More
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".Read More
'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication.Read More
Want to boost your health inside and out? Just keep swimming
Swimming can be a fun pastime to keep you active, but it also comes with a number of health benefits.Read More
'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats with longtime lovers, Bill and Mary Morris.Read More
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days
Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest.Read More
Fashionistas, clear your calendars! Cape Town Fashion Week returns in March
Cape Town Fashion Week is set for 21 to 25 March 2023, marking African Fashion International's 15th anniversary.Read More
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid
Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet.Read More
More from Business
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United
The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.Read More
Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half
The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month
Statistics South Africa said that the annual consumer price inflation has eased for a third month to 6.9% for January.Read More
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes
Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.Read More
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?
Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.Read More
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".Read More
New green energy fund offers investors huge tax break benefits
Grovest’s Twelve B Green Energy Fund will help mitigate SA's energy crisis and also offers investors a profit says CEO Jeff Miller.Read More
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong
US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest rate hikes.Read More
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak
Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur.Read More