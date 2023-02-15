Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Opinion
Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now

15 February 2023 7:07 AM
by Tyler Layman
Volkswagen
Toyota
Toyota Hilux
Suzuki
Toyota, Volkswagen, and Suzuki are the most-popular vehicle brands in South Africa.

Relebogile Mabotja interviews Brandon van Reenen.

Toyota sold the most new vehicles in January (12 532), followed by Volkswagen (5081), Suzuki (4357 units), Nissan (2927 units), and Hyundai (2525 units).

Image copyright: gesrey/123rf.com

There is a big uptake in pre-owned cars because of the current financial constraints in South Africa. I think, when you buy a pre-owned car, you have to ask yourself, is it under warranty? Does it still have a service plan? Is it reliable? Is it a dependable brand?

Brandon van Reenen

Brandon van Reenen

New vehicle sales rose by almost 5% in January 2023 (year-on-year).

Toyota holds the top three spots (Hilux, Corolla Cross, Starlet) on the best-selling vehicles list.

Consistently for the last year, Toyota has been at the forefront. I think a lot of people will be surprised that the number one selling car is a bakkie. Number 1 would be Toyota Hilux. That's 2700+ units. That's more than double the next best-selling bakkie.

Brandon van Reenen

Brandon van Reenen

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now




