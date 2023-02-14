Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak





A deal worth almost a billion rand was on the table for investment into English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs

The SA Tourism board want CFO, Johan van der Walt, to answer questions as to why he shouldn't be suspended

Sa Tourism CFO, Johan van der Walt, could be facing suspension. Van der Walt was found to be linked to an agency that had a hand in the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal.

He was issued a letter by the board as to why he should not be suspended. The news made headlines and brought about great criticism from all around the country when leaked information about SA Tourism was looking to sponsor English giants Tottenham Hotspur. The information was believed to be leaked by a whistleblower.

If there's leakage of information that leads to frustrating any strategy that they are about, then obviously the organisation is interested in finding out. This is not isolated to Tottenham Hotspur. Dr Thozamile Botha, Chairperson - SA Tourism Board

A three-year deal with English side Tottenham Hotspur, was on the cards worth R900 million. Kit branding, interview backdrop branding and match-day advertising, are only a few of the perks that SA Tourism would have received for the investment.

The proposal was going to go to the minister of finance, who will then look at the finances and check if this is within the mandate and if they have the budget. All of that was going to be done had this deal not been brought to the public before hand. Dr Thozamile Botha, Chairperson - SA Tourism Board

