'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?

- Dunlop Tyres SA came up with a strong concept for a peculiarly South African commercial.

- Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo explains why despite a great idea, the campaign doesn't work for her.

Screengrab from Dunlop PotholeFM campaign on YouTube

This week Nomaswazi Phumo (Senior Strategic Planner at Ogilvy South Africa) "zeroes" in on Dunlop Tyres SA and its Pothole FM campaign.

The project launching Dunlop Sure Tyre Cover is touted as the world's first radio studio in a pothole.

"With Dunlop Sure, drivers have peace of mind that, despite dangerous road conditions and potholes, they are covered."

Dealing with potholes should strike a chord with most people in the country, so where did Dunlop fail?

Critiquing the radio spot, Phumo says in the first place there is no sense for the listener that the "announcer" actually is in a pothole.

I didn't feel that hollow sound; it sounded like someone reading a script. I also didn't feel the anxiety of actually being stuck in a pothole. Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

Dunlop had such a beautiful opportunity because potholes are such an 'us thing'. It's something we're all disgruntled about and that we all experience as a collective in our country. Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

Landing on that and being a tyre brand they had an incredible opportunity and were in a peculiar position to say something that is compelling... but still retaining what is I guess the humour of South Africa, and I think they missed it. Nomaswazi Phumo, Senior Strategic Planner - Ogilvy South Africa

