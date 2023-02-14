'We strongly believe that no student will be left behind' - UCT SRC president





Africa Melane speaks to Hlengiwe Gugulethu Lisa Dube, UCT Student Representative Council President and Swazi Hlophe, UCT Student Representative Council Vice-President.

The SRC is protesting students being excluded from registering or receiving their results due to outstanding fees .

They say that all students who are academically eligible must have access to classes and housing.

Image: Barricade made from bins, preventing UCT students from entering the campus

The SRCs shutdown began on Monday to protest a fee block, which has prevented students from obtaining their results or registering for the new academic year.

The university has amended its fee debt threshold from R1 000 to R10 000 amid the protests, but Hlophe and Dube say this is not acceptable as the university’s fees are exorbitant.

Hlophe says when you look at the high cost of tuition and residence, compared to the threshold of R10 000 it does not do enough to help the students.

Dube adds that the Universities decision to move all tuition online as a result of the protests is disheartening and further disadvantages students.

Not everybody has access to wi-fi. Not everybody has access to devices to access those online lessons. Furthermore, those students who are unable to register are now still falling behind. Hlengiwe Gugulethu Lisa Dube, President - UCT Student Representative Council

She says that they are advocating for all students who are academically eligible to not only register, but have access to housing.

We strongly believe that no student will be left behind. If all students cannot go to school, no student will go to school. Hlengiwe Gugulethu Lisa Dube, President - UCT Student Representative Council

