Tazne Van Wyk's murderer is sentenced





Africa Melane speaks to Celesthea Pierang, an Elsies River community member.

Tazne Van Wyk disappeared in February 2020 .

The man found guilty of her murder was sentenced to nine life sentences.

FILE: Tazne van Wyk. Picture: @SAPoliceService.

Piering says this was an emotional day for the Elsies River community and of course for Tazne’s family.

She says the last time they were at court Tazne’s mother had said that she was tired and ready for court to be over.

Today, she was very much relieved that it was finally over and she said that now the healing can begin for the family. Celesthea Pierang, Elsies River Community Member

Piering adds that while the family can begin to heal, Tazne’s mother says they will never overcome this horrific ordeal.

This man had a criminal history of violence and she says if the community had been aware of his past and what he had done they would have been up in arms.

As a community we feel that we failed Tazne, because we did not know. If we knew, we would have done better. Celesthea Pierang, Elsies River Community Member

