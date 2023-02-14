UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New green energy fund offers investors huge tax break benefits Grovest’s Twelve B Green Energy Fund will help mitigate SA's energy crisis and also offers investors a profit says CEO Jeff Miller... 14 February 2023 6:02 PM
Tazne Van Wyk's murderer is sentenced The man guilty of raping and killing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk has been sentenced to 225 years in jail. 14 February 2023 3:42 PM
'We strongly believe that no student will be left behind' - UCT SRC president The SRC at the University of Cape Town called for a campus-wide shutdown to protest the financial exclusion of students. 14 February 2023 2:55 PM
View all Local
Probe into Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship leak Clement chats to SA Tourism board Chairperson, Dr Thozamile Botha, on who leaked the information on sponsoring Tottenham Hotspur. 14 February 2023 2:34 PM
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest. 14 February 2023 9:54 AM
'Loadshedding...it's a sanitised version of power-cuts' - CNN's Richard Quest Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Quest, British journalist and host of 'Quest Means Business' on CNN. 13 February 2023 3:15 PM
View all Politics
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong US inflation cooled to 6.4% in January, still higher than market expectations of 6.2%, strengthening expectations of more interest... 14 February 2023 4:59 PM
View all Business
'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication. 14 February 2023 1:12 PM
Want to boost your health inside and out? Just keep swimming Swimming can be a fun pastime to keep you active, but it also comes with a number of health benefits. 14 February 2023 12:58 PM
'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage [LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats with longtime lovers, Bill and Mary Morris. 14 February 2023 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official. 14 February 2023 5:41 PM
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs wh... 13 February 2023 6:13 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] United Kingdom competition dubs winner for 'ugliest' dog ever (shame) ParrotPrint.com crowned Peggy, a four-year-old crossbreed, the UK's "queen of ugly" dogs in a recent competition. 14 February 2023 12:18 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Moldova's president accuses Russia of plotting a coup Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent, shares the latest in world affairs. 14 February 2023 12:43 PM
Ballet director smears dog faeces on critic's face over a poor review The world of ballet has gotten a new position: first position, second position and now turd position. 14 February 2023 11:31 AM
Video shows Wagner Group apparently executing Russian deserter with sledgehammer A video showing the execution of a former Russian mercenary, using a sledgehammer, is making the rounds on social media. 14 February 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
View all Africa
Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in. 13 February 2023 12:47 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to. 10 February 2023 6:53 AM
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony? President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence. 10 February 2023 6:02 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football

14 February 2023 5:41 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
UEFA
Football
Robert Marawa

Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official.

South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawa chats to two members of the UEFA delegation currently in South Africa

The UEFA Assist programme met with the South African Football Association on Tuesday to discuss, among other topics, the development of women’s football and the commercial aspect of the game.

The UEFA Assist programme contributes to the global development of football. So far, Assist has channeled UEFA support to more than 400 football development projects in close to 60 countries worldwide.

Robert Marawa spoke to Head of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier, and UEFA Assist Official Kenny Macleod.

One of the main topics was women’s football both on and off the field. The verdict was that on the field, the team is doing extremely well but there is work to do off it.

On the pitch it's going great and SAFA can benchmark itself against some Europe nations.

Kenny Macleod, UEFA Assist Official

Macleod says he believes there is room to make women’s football more aspirational so that young girls look to football when they are considering what sport to play.

They have taken their eye off the ball when it comes to taking advantage of the World Cup from a brand and commercial perspective. The World Cup only comes once every four years and you need to maximize the commercial side of the tournament.

Kenny Macleod, UEFA Assist Official
marawa-and-uefa-1jpg

Development on both the men’s and women’s sides of the game has been a topic on the South African football agenda for a while. According to Pasquier, South Africa is on the right path but changes need to be made in some areas.

She says the first step has been to equalise salaries between men and women on a national level.

It is more important to look at what is happening in provinces and regions and whether there are quality coaches and players as well as development pathways. Communication is very important. There needs to be a memorandum of understanding between the league and the federation which we haven’t found here.

Eva Pasquier - Head Of International Relations at UEFA

Watch the full video below:


This article first appeared on 947 : UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football




14 February 2023 5:41 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
UEFA
Football
Robert Marawa

More from Sport

SA women's indoor hockey team in action. Picture: Twitter.

Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies

13 February 2023 6:25 PM

South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sunrisers Eastern Cape player, Roelof van der Merwe poses with the trophy after winning the inaugural SA20 competition in 2023. Picture: @SunrisersEC on Twitter.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph

13 February 2023 6:13 PM

Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs while Rossington smashed 57 from just 30 deliveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa

[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities

13 February 2023 1:02 PM

South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12 February 2023, The Ocean Race Leg 2 arrivals.

From Cabo Verde to Cape Town: The first three boats sail in from The Ocean Race

13 February 2023 10:41 AM

Team Holcim - PRB wins leg 2 of The Ocean Race with two boats sailing in after.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha

10 February 2023 6:13 PM

Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at present.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The South African Proteas will battle it out against Sri Lanka in the first match of the ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Picture:@ProteasWomenCSA

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday

10 February 2023 2:55 PM

John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mihtiander/123rf.com

Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records

10 February 2023 6:13 AM

The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nondwe Magubela

Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history

10 February 2023 5:07 AM

Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The South African Proteas will battle it out against Sri Lanka in the first match of the ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Picture:@ProteasWomenCSA

ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow

9 February 2023 8:46 AM

It’s all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Nondwe Maqubela

I am very happy at the club and want to continue with Pirates - Thabang Monare

8 February 2023 5:54 PM

The 33-year-old has been a standout player for the Buccaneers this season but his current contract is up at end of the season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

World Radio Day: Consider yourself a future talk radio star?

Lifestyle

SA Tourism serves acting CFO with suspension notice

Business

Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days

Lifestyle Politics Local

EWN Highlights

UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football

14 February 2023 7:41 PM

Timeline: the life of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

14 February 2023 7:18 PM

Wits SRC launches clean-up campaign to raise funds for indebted students

14 February 2023 7:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA