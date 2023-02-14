UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football
South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawa chats to two members of the UEFA delegation currently in South Africa
The UEFA Assist programme met with the South African Football Association on Tuesday to discuss, among other topics, the development of women’s football and the commercial aspect of the game.
The UEFA Assist programme contributes to the global development of football. So far, Assist has channeled UEFA support to more than 400 football development projects in close to 60 countries worldwide.
Robert Marawa spoke to Head of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier, and UEFA Assist Official Kenny Macleod.
One of the main topics was women’s football both on and off the field. The verdict was that on the field, the team is doing extremely well but there is work to do off it.
On the pitch it's going great and SAFA can benchmark itself against some Europe nations.Kenny Macleod, UEFA Assist Official
Macleod says he believes there is room to make women’s football more aspirational so that young girls look to football when they are considering what sport to play.
They have taken their eye off the ball when it comes to taking advantage of the World Cup from a brand and commercial perspective. The World Cup only comes once every four years and you need to maximize the commercial side of the tournament.Kenny Macleod, UEFA Assist Official
Development on both the men’s and women’s sides of the game has been a topic on the South African football agenda for a while. According to Pasquier, South Africa is on the right path but changes need to be made in some areas.
She says the first step has been to equalise salaries between men and women on a national level.
It is more important to look at what is happening in provinces and regions and whether there are quality coaches and players as well as development pathways. Communication is very important. There needs to be a memorandum of understanding between the league and the federation which we haven’t found here.Eva Pasquier - Head Of International Relations at UEFA
Watch the full video below:
This article first appeared on 947 : UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football
More from Sport
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies
South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations.Read More
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph
Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs while Rossington smashed 57 from just 30 deliveries.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities
South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday.Read More
From Cabo Verde to Cape Town: The first three boats sail in from The Ocean Race
Team Holcim - PRB wins leg 2 of The Ocean Race with two boats sailing in after.Read More
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha
Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at present.Read More
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday
John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.Read More
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records
The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event.Read More
Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews: Dondol Stars loss worst in club's history
Supersport lost 2-1 to the ABC Motsepe League outfit in the round of 32 on Wednesday knocking them out of the competition.Read More
ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts tomorrow
It’s all systems go for the eighth ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which starts on Friday 10 February.Read More