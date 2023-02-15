Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
AKA's family seeking dignified send-off for slain rapper

15 February 2023 6:00 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
AKA
Kiernan Forbes
Anele Tembe
Tebello Motsoane

Speaking at a media briefing in Bryanston on Tuesday, AKA's father thanked the Megacy for rallying behind his loved ones, whilst calling South Africans to afford a dignified send off for the slain rapper.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain hip-hop artist Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes called on South Africans to ensure that the musician was afforded a dignified funeral as debates over his legacy continued on social media.

A public memorial service for the multi-award-winning artist will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

AKA will then be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on Saturday.

READ: Leaked footage of AKA murder torments his family, says lawyer

Known as one of South Africa's most formidable songwriters in the music industry, AKA was shot and killed outside a restaurant along Durban's popular strip on Florida Road.

His friend, and former manager, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, was also killed in the incident.

The pair were approached by two armed suspects who crossed the street and shot the entertainers at close range before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made yet.

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, was joined by the rapper's mother, Lynn, his younger brother, Steffan, and his partner, rapper Nadia Nakai, at a media briefing in Bryanston on Tuesday.

The briefing was their first public appearance since the passing of the hip-hop icon.

Forbes thanked those who rallied behind them, including the rapper’s legion of fans, known as the ‘Megacy’.

READ: Fans, friends gather at crime scene for tribute and prayer session for AKA, Tibz

“Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us, as a family, his talents shone through, and it created its own community. Of course, we know it as the Megacy, which extends to the nation at large. They’ve been at our sides, just like they’ve been with him. It just shows how truly loved Kiernan was, and we’re proud of that.”

Forbes appealed to the public for compassion in light of speculations and accusations that surfaced on social media.

Two years ago, AKA lost his fiancé, Anele Tembe, when she fell to her death from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town.

READ: Anele Tembe’s father says she ‘did not commit suicide’

“Our focus, right now, is to celebrate him and give him a dignified send-off with as little distraction as possible,” the rapper's father said.

Limited tickets are available for the memorial service, which will also be live-streamed.

A LOYAL FRIEND UNTIL THE VERY LAST DAY Forbes also hailed Tibz, who also founded the clothing brand Head Honcho, as a loyal friend and a trailblazer in the country's hip-hop culture.

The rapper’s father conveyed his condolences to the Motsoane family during the briefing.

READ: Family of man shot with AKA wants to know the circumstances of their son's death

Tibz had roots in marketing and was AKA's manager at the most pivotal point in the late rapper's career.

Forbes said Tibz was a loyal friend to his son, until the very last day.

“As a family, we also extend our condolences to the Motsoane family for the loss of their son, Tebello. He was a brother to Kiernan and played a key role in laying the foundation for what, of course, we now celebrate as brand AKA. We are deeply saddened by his untimely passing.”

Tibz will also be laid to rest on Saturday.


This article first appeared on EWN : AKA's family seeking dignified send-off for slain rapper




