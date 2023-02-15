Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes

15 February 2023 7:34 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Nigeria
africa report
naira
Crystal Ordersen

Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Crystal Orderson.

  • The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered citizens to turn in old naira notes by 10 February, when they ceased to be legal tender

  • The directive has led to cash shortages, long queues and political instability in the West African powerhouse

  • Nigeria is facing severe dollar shortages, forcing many citizens and businesses to seek foreign exchange on the black market, where its naira currency has progressively weakened

Point of sale device with Nigerian Naira notes. © osarieme/123rf.com
Point of sale device with Nigerian Naira notes. © osarieme/123rf.com

Some Nigerians are up in arms over the rejections of old notes.

About 40% of Nigerians do not have a bank account and the financial system of limited capacity for online transactions.

Some ruling party politicians are publicly accusing the CBN of a plot to turn voters against its presidential candidate in the upcoming election, set to take place on 25 February.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes




