City reacts to football academy booted from Claremont: 'It's a technical issue'
Lester Kiewit interviews City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews.
Last week, CapeTalk spoke to One10Sport's owner Justin Behrens after the Claremont-based club received a notice in November to cease its sports programme, due to noise complaints.
There were only two complaints.
This resulted in an online petition to see One10Sport return as it was a safe space for young people to meet and be active.
RELATED: Claremont football academy forced to relocate due to noise complaints
One10Sport has since taken to its social media accounts to give its followers an update on the situation.
Andrews weighs in:
- The City of Cape Town only requires one noise complaint to take action
- When building inspectors arrived at the site, they discovered that the area wasn't zoned properly. It is currently zoned as a single resident, however, it is an area used for sporting activities
- Because of the zoning category, if one person complains, the City has to apply the law as the current usage would be classified as "inappropriate"
- Andrews describes this as a "technical issue"
- He says that his team acted correctly, according to the law
- Andrews urges the football academy to submit a land use application to ensure that the necessary processes are conducted
The City is, according to Andrews, looking at ways to support and work with the academy to come up with a solution that will have everyone's best interest at heart.
If there's one concern, we have to investigate and then we have to respond to that particular complainant.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=689597002953096&set=a.557445829501548
More from Local
Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half
The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month
Statistics South Africa said that the annual consumer price inflation has eased for a third month to 6.9% for January.Read More
You can’t be fired just because you’re unpopular, court says
The Labour Appeal Court has ruled that a Standard Bank branch manager fired for 'misconduct' despite an unblemished 23-year record must be reinstated.Read More
Whites, Coloureds and Indians overestimate their social class - study
Are you middle-class? Upperclass? Where would you rank yourself?Read More
AKA's family seeking dignified send-off for slain rapper
Speaking at a media briefing in Bryanston on Tuesday, AKA's father thanked the Megacy for rallying behind his loved ones, whilst calling South Africans to afford a dignified send off for the slain rapper.Read More
Oscar Pistorius parole: Law must take its course, says Steenkamp family's lawyer
Oscar Pistorius becomes eligible for parole next month, after serving half of his 13-year and five-month sentence.Read More
New green energy fund offers investors huge tax break benefits
Grovest’s Twelve B Green Energy Fund will help mitigate SA's energy crisis and also offers investors a profit says CEO Jeff Miller.Read More
Tazne Van Wyk's murderer is sentenced
The man guilty of raping and killing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk has been sentenced to 225 years in jail.Read More
'We strongly believe that no student will be left behind' - UCT SRC president
The SRC at the University of Cape Town called for a campus-wide shutdown to protest the financial exclusion of students.Read More
More from Sport
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United
The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.Read More
UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football
Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official.Read More
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies
South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations.Read More
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph
Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs while Rossington smashed 57 from just 30 deliveries.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 6PM] Robert Marawa chats to sports personalities
South Africa's much-loved sports broadcaster Robert Marawe live at 6pm every weekday.Read More
From Cabo Verde to Cape Town: The first three boats sail in from The Ocean Race
Team Holcim - PRB wins leg 2 of The Ocean Race with two boats sailing in after.Read More
Rugby can take some lessons from simplified soccer, says former Bok Naas Botha
Robert Marawa speaks to Springbok rugby legend, Naas Botha about life, his career and the state of rugby in South Africa at present.Read More
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off in the Mother City on Friday
John speaks to Sports Journalist, Keanan Hemmonsbey, about the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.Read More
Free diving SA Guinness World Record holder to attempt 2 back-to-back records
The world record holder will not only defend her title but plans to compete for a second one – all in a day’s event.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now
Toyota, Volkswagen, and Suzuki are the most-popular vehicle brands in South Africa.Read More
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?
Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.Read More
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".Read More
'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication.Read More
Want to boost your health inside and out? Just keep swimming
Swimming can be a fun pastime to keep you active, but it also comes with a number of health benefits.Read More
'We talk about it': Bill Morris shares love advice after 57 years of marriage
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats with longtime lovers, Bill and Mary Morris.Read More
Vanrhynsdorp in the Western Cape has been without water for 5 days
Vanrhynsdorp has been without water for almost a week and community members are embarking on a peaceful protest.Read More
Fashionistas, clear your calendars! Cape Town Fashion Week returns in March
Cape Town Fashion Week is set for 21 to 25 March 2023, marking African Fashion International's 15th anniversary.Read More
Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid
Want to free yourself from Eskom? Going solar is probably your best bet.Read More