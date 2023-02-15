City reacts to football academy booted from Claremont: 'It's a technical issue'





Lester Kiewit interviews City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews.

Last week, CapeTalk spoke to One10Sport's owner Justin Behrens after the Claremont-based club received a notice in November to cease its sports programme, due to noise complaints.

There were only two complaints.

This resulted in an online petition to see One10Sport return as it was a safe space for young people to meet and be active.

One10Sport has since taken to its social media accounts to give its followers an update on the situation.

Andrews weighs in:

The City of Cape Town only requires one noise complaint to take action

When building inspectors arrived at the site, they discovered that the area wasn't zoned properly. It is currently zoned as a single resident, however, it is an area used for sporting activities

Because of the zoning category, if one person complains, the City has to apply the law as the current usage would be classified as "inappropriate"

Andrews describes this as a "technical issue"

He says that his team acted correctly, according to the law

Andrews urges the football academy to submit a land use application to ensure that the necessary processes are conducted

The City is, according to Andrews, looking at ways to support and work with the academy to come up with a solution that will have everyone's best interest at heart.

If there's one concern, we have to investigate and then we have to respond to that particular complainant. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor

Scroll up to listen to the interview.