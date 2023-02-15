



From the 14th until the 17th of February its Teen Suicide Prevention Week. As the name suggests, there is a lot of focus being pointed at young people and trying to deal with the circumstances that can lead them down this path.

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), 9% of South African teen deaths are caused by suicide, which makes a compelling case for initiatives like Teen Suicide Prevention Week.

However, there is a related issue that also warrants discussion. What support is available for the friends and family of suicide victims and how are they able to work pass the devastation and loss?

John Perlman speaks with Ian Sim, a member of Compassionate Friends, an organisation that seeks to offer friendship and understanding to bereaved parents and family members. He also lost his son to suicide.

At the time of the loss it's the furthest thing from your mind: If a councillor says, 'you will feel a little better one day', you question how they can say that. Ian Sim, Compassionate Friends

This article first appeared on 702 : Father shares his story about his son's suicide