Achieve your fitness goals even in a small, quite space
Do you often want to work out but are faced with the challenge of a small space? Or maybe you need something that it a little more quite?
Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares exercises that will work for your noise-avoiding needs and the space you're working out in all while hitting those fitness goals.
Perhaps you live in an apartment, or you live with a roommate and the close quarters is quite stuffy so you can’t break a sweat, or your neighbour complains about the noise.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Fitness Enthusiast.
She recommends barre, a hybrid of ballet and pilates, yoga or a 30-minute circuit that does not include jumping.
It is about really slowing down your workout, concentrating on those movements and concentrating on the muscles.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Fitness Enthusiast.
It is still important to check in with yourself and your form to make sure that you are doing the workout correctly.
Van der Westhuizen recommends workouts such as the plank, superman, air squat, tricep dips and lunges with a hold, a wall sit or even Russian twists.
Source : pexels.com
