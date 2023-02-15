Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to seasoned journalist and editor Crystal Orderson.
The Tanzanian government has banned "Diary of a Wimpy Kid", a popular series of children's books, from schools in the conservative East African country for violating local cultural norms
Education Minister Adolf Mkenda on Monday announced the immediate ban on the books
The government will monitor libraries in both public and private schools to make sure they are not on their shelves
It is still unclear what content in the series of illustrated books by US author Jeff Kinney offended the government.
Mkenda explained that the East African country is banning the books from schools and other educational institutions because they contradict Tanzanian cultural norms and morals.
They say it violates the country’s traditions, customs, and culture so Tanzania has banned all 16 titles of this popular children’s series.Crystal Orderson, Seasoned journalist and editor
