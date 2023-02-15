Khayelitsha Development Forum slams MEC’s school transport 'extortion' claim
Lester Kiewit interviews Ndithini Tyhido, Chair of the Khayelitsha Development Forum.
Earlier this week, CapeTalk spoke to Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier about his concerns about pupils being prevented from going to school due to extortion threats leveled at scholar transport operators.
Tyhido says Maynier's comments were "wrong" and "disingenuous".
RELATED: 5 000 pupils out of school; 'taxi mafia' intimidate and extort school transport
Tyhido, who denies allegations of extortion, says it is an old issue.
The problem here... people who do not reside in Khayelitsha will not care about what happens in Khayelitsha.Ndithini Tyhido, Chairperson – Khayelitsha Development Forum
The Department of Education has been having conversations with taxi associations dating since October 2022, he says.
He accuses the government of weaponising township education as a means to "fight their own battles with the taxi operator".
The government is not engaging but it continues to take sides.Ndithini Tyhido, Chairperson – Khayelitsha Development Forum
It's been a week or two now. There's been no decent engagement, except for the insults that are being thrown around in terms of the letter that was written by the MEC.Ndithini Tyhido, Chairperson – Khayelitsha Development Forum
How is it possible... that it takes more than 14 days of school days and MEC for Education has not directly spoken to the people who may be the cause for that, even when he knows who they are?Ndithini Tyhido, Chairperson – Khayelitsha Development Forum
