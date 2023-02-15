Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United

15 February 2023 9:41 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Manchester United
English Premier League
Adam Gilchrist
The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A deal to secure English Premier League top-flight team Manchester United for wealthy bidders is expected to conclude this week.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, an Emir of Qatar, is one of the bidders favored to make an offer of more than £4 billion to buy the Red Devils.

The deadline to bid for the club is on Friday.

Manchester United players celebrate a goal in their English Premier League match against Tottenham on 19 October 2022. Picture: @ManUtd/Twitter
Manchester United players celebrate a goal in their English Premier League match against Tottenham on 19 October 2022. Picture: @ManUtd/Twitter

The football club has been on sale and Old Trafford is not the stadium it used to be and new owners are needed.

Adam Gilchrist

It is probably overdue and Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is thought to have big pockets to try to buy Manchester United.

Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United




