Remote Working Visa: When will SA's longsuffering tourism industry get one?





Lester Kiewit interviews mayoral committee member James Vos.

Remote working has become commonplace since the Covid-19 pandemic, enabling a new form of tourism by "digital nomads" who swap offices for pleasant locations.

South Africa lacks legislation to allow for remote work visas, preventing the tourism industry from benefiting from these digital nomads.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his State of the Nation Address that the government is still working toward a Remote Working Visa program, a year after it was first mentioned.

He did not provide a date of implementation.

© gcalin/123rf.com

Given how badly the pandemic battered our tourism industry and the wider economy, we have to pull out all the stops in order to attract travelers. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

I immediately wrote to his office, asking for the date of implementation because, Lester, those working in the tourism industry will tell you that everything is about timing and certainty. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

From our perspective we believe that, that amendment to the immigration act which relates to the extension of visas beyond 90 days for specific activities is sensible, practical and implementable. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

I've been in close communication with the department of home affairs, about this since 2020 and the feedback we got is that there's no further progress on this. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

We can't afford to wait much longer because there are 40 countries that have implemented remote worker visas. Some of those in Africa and even our neighboring countries. So it's a real money spinner for the tourism and hospitality businesses and economy... James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

Scroll up to listen to the interview.