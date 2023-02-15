Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said that annual consumer price inflation eased for a third consecutive month to 6.9% for January.
The figure comes down from 7.2% in December and 7.4% in November.
The consumer price index, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, declined by 0.1% between December and January.
While food inflation remains high, the main contributors to the lower inflation includes a drop in fuel prices.
Chief director for price statistics at Stats SA, Patrick Kelly: "The fuel price index declined by 10.5% between December and January, dragging its annual rate down to 13.1% from 22.8% in December. A litre of 95-octane petrol (inland) cost R21.40 in January, down from R23.46 recorded the month before. The price of petrol is now roughly at a level last seen in March 2022."
This article first appeared on EWN : Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month
Source : Pixabay.com
