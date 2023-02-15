



Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley announced her presidential bid on Tuesday

This will make her the first major rival to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination

Former Governor of South Carolina. Picture: @NikkiHaley/Twitter.

Haley served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump.

She previously claimed she would not challenge Donald Trump for the White House.

If successful, Haley would be the first woman nominated by the Republican Party for president.

She’s changed her position because she says there’s a need for generational change. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Republican Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump in bid for 2024 US Presidency