[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pupils, former teacher speak on state of Heathfield High without Wesley Neumann Former Heathfield High principal, Wesley Neumann, was dismissed after refusing to open the school during the pandemic. 15 February 2023 2:01 PM
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade. 15 February 2023 1:46 PM
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education. 15 February 2023 1:40 PM
View all Local
Cape Town disgusted at being forced to host Russian warship - Mayor Hill-Lewis President Ramaphosa's "neutral" stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine is laughable and a mockery, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 15 February 2023 10:49 AM
Khayelitsha Development Forum slams MEC’s school transport 'extortion' claim The Western Cape Education MEC's (David Maynier) comments were "wrong" and "disingenuous", says the Khayelitsha Development Forum. 15 February 2023 10:20 AM
Whites, Coloureds and Indians overestimate their social class - study Are you middle-class? Upperclass? Where would you rank yourself? 15 February 2023 6:47 AM
View all Politics
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports? Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase. 15 February 2023 12:10 PM
[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns. 15 February 2023 10:30 AM
Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs. 15 February 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
How the FNB app can help you draft a will in minutes Many South Africans pass away without a valid will, but FNB has launched a solution to help people draft a will in their app. 15 February 2023 1:51 PM
Achieve your fitness goals even in a small, quite space Africa Melane chats to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about quick, quite and convenient workouts. 15 February 2023 12:25 PM
City reacts to football academy booted from Claremont: 'It's a technical issue' Despite the academy only receiving two noise complaints, the City of Cape Town only needs one to take action. 15 February 2023 8:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
UEFA visiting South Africa, gives positive assessment of local football Robert Marawa spoke to Head Of International Relations at UEFA, Eva Pasquier and Kenny Macleod who is a UEFA Assist Official. 14 February 2023 5:41 PM
Indoor Hockey World Cup a massive success: CEO Shaune Baaitjies South Africa played host to the tournament over the last few weeks with both the men’s and women’s teams exceeding expectations. 13 February 2023 6:25 PM
Sunrisers Eastern Cape revel in inaugural SA20 triumph Roelof van der Merwe and Adam Rossington were the stars of the show on the day, with van der Merwe taking 4 wickets for 31 runs wh... 13 February 2023 6:13 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] United Kingdom competition dubs winner for 'ugliest' dog ever (shame) ParrotPrint.com crowned Peggy, a four-year-old crossbreed, the UK's "queen of ugly" dogs in a recent competition. 14 February 2023 12:18 PM
[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban Ray White speaks with EWN reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso. 13 February 2023 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Rihanna caresses baby bump, revealing second pregnancy at US Super Bowl This was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years. 13 February 2023 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Republican Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump in bid for 2024 US Presidency Republican Nikki Haley announced that she will be trying her hand at the US presidential bid in 2024. 15 February 2023 11:20 AM
NATO is running out of weapons to support Ukraine The military alliance of 30 countries publically admits to dwindling stockpiles following gargantuan donations to Ukraine. 15 February 2023 10:09 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all World
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria election: Could Africa's largest economy see a leadership change? Later in February, elections will be taking place in Nigeria, and big campaign events are expected in the week. 6 February 2023 11:10 AM
UPDATE - SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC The peacekeeper died when the UN helicopter came under fire in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province on Sunday. 6 February 2023 4:13 AM
View all Africa
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in. 13 February 2023 12:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less

15 February 2023 10:30 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Tax season
Aubrey Masango
Tax Consulting South Africa
tax filing season

A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns.

Aubrey Masango interviews Lelanie Murphy, Head of Accounting at Tax Consulting South Africa.

RELATED: How to pay less tax and get a refund from SARS

Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion about all things tax, especially about filing a tax return.

Why do we get taxed? Because South Africa needs to make money; the government needs to get money.

Lelanie Murphy, Head of Accounting – Tax Consulting South Africa
© alexskopje/123rf.com
© alexskopje/123rf.com

To learn more about tax season, click here.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




15 February 2023 10:30 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Tax season
Aubrey Masango
Tax Consulting South Africa
tax filing season

More from Business

South African rand banknotes. Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News.

As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?

15 February 2023 12:10 PM

Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: gow27/123rf.com

Khayelitsha Development Forum slams MEC’s school transport 'extortion' claim

15 February 2023 10:20 AM

The Western Cape Education MEC's (David Maynier) comments were "wrong" and "disingenuous", says the Khayelitsha Development Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester United. © warasit/123rf.com

Qatar mogul offers R87 billion to buy Manchester United

15 February 2023 9:41 AM

The Glazer family is selling one of the world's most valuable sports clubs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

Post Office to slash its 12 513-strong workforce in half

15 February 2023 9:27 AM

The South African Post Office is at loggerheads with the Communications Workers' Union over the company's retrenchment plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Annual consumer price inflation eases for third straight month

15 February 2023 8:25 AM

Statistics South Africa said that the annual consumer price inflation has eased for a third month to 6.9% for January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Point of sale device with Nigerian Naira notes. © osarieme/123rf.com

Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes

15 February 2023 7:34 AM

Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now

15 February 2023 7:07 AM

Toyota, Volkswagen, and Suzuki are the most-popular vehicle brands in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Dunlop PotholeFM campaign on YouTube

'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?

14 February 2023 7:38 PM

Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ svetazi/123rf.com

Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?

14 February 2023 6:30 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

koi88/123rf

New green energy fund offers investors huge tax break benefits

14 February 2023 6:02 PM

Grovest’s Twelve B Green Energy Fund will help mitigate SA's energy crisis and also offers investors a profit says CEO Jeff Miller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Picture: © devin_pavel/123rf.com

Lost your water pressure? Beware of flying toilet lids when it comes back

15 February 2023 3:36 PM

Prolonged loadshedding has had an adverse impact on the water supply and one woman had her cistern lid fly off as a result.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

How the FNB app can help you draft a will in minutes

15 February 2023 1:51 PM

Many South Africans pass away without a valid will, but FNB has launched a solution to help people draft a will in their app.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jasmine Carter from Pexels

[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage

15 February 2023 1:46 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: pexels.com

Achieve your fitness goals even in a small, quite space

15 February 2023 12:25 PM

Africa Melane chats to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about quick, quite and convenient workouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One10sport Academy Photo: Facebook

City reacts to football academy booted from Claremont: 'It's a technical issue'

15 February 2023 8:48 AM

Despite the academy only receiving two noise complaints, the City of Cape Town only needs one to take action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now

15 February 2023 7:07 AM

Toyota, Volkswagen, and Suzuki are the most-popular vehicle brands in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Dunlop PotholeFM campaign on YouTube

'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?

14 February 2023 7:38 PM

Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ svetazi/123rf.com

Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?

14 February 2023 6:30 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice

14 February 2023 1:12 PM

[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cookelma/123rf.com

Want to boost your health inside and out? Just keep swimming

14 February 2023 12:58 PM

Swimming can be a fun pastime to keep you active, but it also comes with a number of health benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City reacts to football academy booted from Claremont: 'It's a technical issue'

Local Sport Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less

Business Lifestyle

Cape Town disgusted at being forced to host Russian warship - Mayor Hill-Lewis

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Project Cheetah: SA to move 12 big cats to India

15 February 2023 5:10 PM

State of disaster on electricity: Solidarity's court challenge could change Act

15 February 2023 4:44 PM

Tazne van Wyk's killer shouldn't have been allowed back into community: Activist

15 February 2023 4:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA