[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less





Aubrey Masango interviews Lelanie Murphy, Head of Accounting at Tax Consulting South Africa.

RELATED: How to pay less tax and get a refund from SARS

Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion about all things tax, especially about filing a tax return.

Why do we get taxed? Because South Africa needs to make money; the government needs to get money. Lelanie Murphy, Head of Accounting – Tax Consulting South Africa

© alexskopje/123rf.com

To learn more about tax season, click here.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.