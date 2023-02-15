NATO is running out of weapons to support Ukraine





Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

NATO nations are running out of ammunition to supply wartorn Ukraine

The world’s top arms producer, the United States, is having trouble keeping up with the demand

© niserin/123rf.com

"The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production," warned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg this week.

As NATO has said; they never budgeted for a war in Ukraine of this size and scale. You kinda wonder what they have budgeted for. Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

