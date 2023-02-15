Cape Town disgusted at being forced to host Russian warship - Mayor Hill-Lewis





Africa Melane interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of the City of Cape Town.

Russia's battleship has arrived in Cape Town.

It will soon head to Durban where a 10-day joint military exercise by Russia, China, and South Africa will commence from on Friday.

The exercise takes place amid the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are not hosting this warship, nor is it welcome in the Mother City," says Hill-Lewis.

"Cape Town will not be complicit in Russia's evil war".

We are not hosting this warship, nor is it welcome in the Mother City. Cape Town will not be complicit in Russia's evil war. @PresidencyZA must answer for his complicity. #RWSGFY #VoetsekRussianWarship https://t.co/3XOu82xOAL ' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) February 13, 2023

RELATED: Russian warship not welcome in Cape Town, says Mayor Hill-Lewis

More by Hill-Lewis:

There is nothing that the City of Cape Town can do as the harbour is controlled by Transnet and the international point of entry is controlled by the National Government

Hill-Lewis describes the military exercises taking place over the one-year anniversary of the war as rubbing salt into open wounds

Additionally, he says that President Cyril Ramaphosa's "neutral" stance on the war is "really laughable", especially when they've invited Russia into the country, thereby "making a mockery of the idea of neutrality"

Hill-Lewis says that the BRICS countries are losing relevance and that South Africa should speak out about the principles and beliefs it holds

Sadly, as tempting as it is, the City can't get involved with which ships come in and out of the harbour, but we certainly can express our disgust. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

The President's kind of tortured, awkward attempt to play neutrality over the last few months and again last Thursday in his State of the Nation Address is really laughable in the face of the fact that we are inviting the Russian military to be here in our country and to partake in war games. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

Our country used to stand for something on the global stage. We used to explicitly pursue an international foreign policy based on the advancement of human rights, the protection of democracy, and the protection of persecuted persons, and we've just fallen so far from this. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

RELATED: South African navy to take part in military drills with China and warring Russia

Scroll up to listen to the interview.