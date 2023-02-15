Tom Ro Haven for Equines and Children robbed blind - can YOU help?
Clarence Ford speaks with Gillian McCulloch, Chairperson of Tom Ro Haven for Equines and Children, and Barbara Friedman.
-
Tom Ro Haven for Equines and Children homes abused horses and helps disadvantaged children
-
Over the weekend, a number of resources were stolen, from blankets to riding equipment
Tom Ro Haven is a non-profit organisation that helps rehome neglected and abused horses.
In addition to this, they also help disadvantaged children by letting them interact and connect with the horses.
Over the weekend, a significant amount of resources were stolen, including a number of blankets that are essential for the horses.
They obviously had a vehicle and there was more than one of them because they took three 120-litre big black storage bins packed with blankets.Gillian McCulloch, Chairperson - Tom Ro Haven
McCulloch says they took around ten to twelve good quality blankets, which will be extremely costly for them to replace as they cost around R1400 to R2300 each.
In addition to this, a large amount of riding equipment and first aid equipment was taken.
If anyone would like to help this incredible organisation, you can see more details on their Facebook page or website.
For more, scroll up to listen to the audio.
