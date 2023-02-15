As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
John Perlman interviews Miyelani Mkhabela, founder and economist at Antswisa Management Group.
On Monday, the rand breached R18 to the dollar for the first time since November 2022.
Mkhabela clarifies that the reason for the weakening of the rand is more so as the result of the US market's equipment.
Additionally, it has no correlation to SONA, says Mkhabela.
Aside from petrol and oil, the weakening of the rand against the dollar will soon have an impact on us as the consumers, as the cost in imports will increase.
Mkhabela says that as a result of our poor economy, the country imports goods more than it exports.
This was heightened during the Covid-19 pandemic as our economy took a tumble, he adds.
The country currently imports oil in bulk, clothing and multiple raw materials that is used by the manufacturing sector.
South Africa generally imports more than exports, because we are not really a strong economy.Miyelani Mkhabela, Founder and Economist – Antswisa Management Group
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness New
