[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do

Most people will go to the bank, borrow money and if all goes well, they pay it off and life goes on. But sometimes things do not go as planned.

Whether its an uptick in the repo rate, interest rate and ultimately the cost of living, a number of South Africans are living beyond their means and borrowing money to survive.

When things go south and lenders cannot pay, financial institutions enlist the services of debt collectors to recover the money owed to them.

So how do you toe the line and decipher whether or not the constant calls and volatile conversations are legal?

Sekobo says people should look to National Credit Regulator (NRC) to determine if they are indeed being harassed and their rights violated.

Debt collectors must be registered with the National Credit Regulator and have an NCRDC number, according to National Debt Collection Act 114 of 1998.

Lastly, a debt collector is not allowed to give, or threaten to give, information to the consumer's employer that may affect their opportunities as an employee, serve any false legal documents or present themselves as police officers, sheriffs or officers of the court.

