



Every day of this week, Pippa Hudson chats with various couples about their love journeys and what it realistically takes to make love last.

On Wednesday, 15 February, Hudson chatted to Lydia and Richard Herman who've been married for almost 64 years.

Listen to their lasting love story below.

'NEVER GO TO BED ANGRY' - COUPLE SHARES MARRIAGE ADVICE

After meeting at a gathering with friends as teenagers, they started courting in 1957, got married in 1959 and they've been inseparable ever since.

Lydia says their love lasts because of faith...

That's (faith) really been a stabiliser in our lives. We believe that a family that prays together stays together. Lydia Herman, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson

On the glue that holds their relationship together, Richard says that it's important to get through difficult times...

There should be understanding, forgiveness and loving and straightening out matters and doing that is a great help. Richard Herman, lasting love couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson

For the younger lovebirds out there, the pair said that this will get your through...

Loving each other truly, sincerely and genuinely. Knowing that this was the right partner. Encouraging each other, supporting each other and definitely a forgiving spirit and respect. Lydia Herman, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson

The Hermans' love and life journey can teach us love lessons such as:

1) It's important to prioritise family time and connecting with each other.

2) Keeping the faith gets your through tough times.

3) Talk about difficult issues together.

4) "Fight" once every decade.

So far, the couple looks forward to celebrating 64 years of marriage in June this year.

Mr Herman will also turn 90 in December.

We wish that their love remains evergreen.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage