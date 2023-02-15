[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage
Every day of this week, Pippa Hudson chats with various couples about their love journeys and what it realistically takes to make love last.
On Wednesday, 15 February, Hudson chatted to Lydia and Richard Herman who've been married for almost 64 years.
Listen to their lasting love story below.
RELATED: 'WE TALK ABOUT IT': BILL MORRIS SHARES LOVE ADVICE AFTER 57 YEARS OF MARRIAGE
'NEVER GO TO BED ANGRY' - COUPLE SHARES MARRIAGE ADVICE
After meeting at a gathering with friends as teenagers, they started courting in 1957, got married in 1959 and they've been inseparable ever since.
Lydia says their love lasts because of faith...
That's (faith) really been a stabiliser in our lives. We believe that a family that prays together stays together.Lydia Herman, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson
On the glue that holds their relationship together, Richard says that it's important to get through difficult times...
There should be understanding, forgiveness and loving and straightening out matters and doing that is a great help.Richard Herman, lasting love couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson
For the younger lovebirds out there, the pair said that this will get your through...
Loving each other truly, sincerely and genuinely. Knowing that this was the right partner. Encouraging each other, supporting each other and definitely a forgiving spirit and respect.Lydia Herman, Lasting Love Couple - On the Couch with Pippa Hudson
The Hermans' love and life journey can teach us love lessons such as:
1) It's important to prioritise family time and connecting with each other.
2) Keeping the faith gets your through tough times.
3) Talk about difficult issues together.
4) "Fight" once every decade.
So far, the couple looks forward to celebrating 64 years of marriage in June this year.
Mr Herman will also turn 90 in December.
We wish that their love remains evergreen.
Catch Lunch with Pippa Hudson between 1 pm and 3 pm every day this Valentine's week for more couples' stories.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-in-black-long-sleeved-shirt-and-woman-in-black-dress-888899/
More from Lifestyle
Lost your water pressure? Beware of flying toilet lids when it comes back
Prolonged loadshedding has had an adverse impact on the water supply and one woman had her cistern lid fly off as a result.Read More
How the FNB app can help you draft a will in minutes
Many South Africans pass away without a valid will, but FNB has launched a solution to help people draft a will in their app.Read More
Achieve your fitness goals even in a small, quite space
Africa Melane chats to resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about quick, quite and convenient workouts.Read More
[LISTEN] Tax filing season: Everything you must know to pay less
A tax consultant shares what you need to know about filing your tax returns.Read More
City reacts to football academy booted from Claremont: 'It's a technical issue'
Despite the academy only receiving two noise complaints, the City of Cape Town only needs one to take action.Read More
Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki... Best-selling new vehicles in SA right now
Toyota, Volkswagen, and Suzuki are the most-popular vehicle brands in South Africa.Read More
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?
Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.Read More
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".Read More
'Never go to bed angry' - Couple shares marriage advice
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson chats to married couple, Heather and Andre Minne, about family, respect and communication.Read More
More from Local
Pupils, former teacher speak on state of Heathfield High without Wesley Neumann
Former Heathfield High principal, Wesley Neumann, was dismissed after refusing to open the school during the pandemic.Read More
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion
University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.Read More
[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do
The endless calls that feel like harassment are often dreaded by people who receive call from collectors.Read More
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.Read More
Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity
Solidarity filed an urgent court application to scrap the declaration and classification of the power crisis as a national state of disaster.Read More
Tom Ro Haven for Equines and Children robbed blind - can YOU help?
Nonprofit organisation Tom Ro Haven, which helps abused horses and disadvantaged children, was robbed over the weekend.Read More
Want the CCMA's help with a workplace dispute? Here is what you should know
The CCMA has been set up in terms of the Labour Relations Act as a dispute resolutions body.Read More
Cape Town disgusted at being forced to host Russian warship - Mayor Hill-Lewis
President Ramaphosa's "neutral" stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine is laughable and a mockery, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Khayelitsha Development Forum slams MEC’s school transport 'extortion' claim
The Western Cape Education MEC's (David Maynier) comments were "wrong" and "disingenuous", says the Khayelitsha Development Forum.Read More