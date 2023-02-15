'It's over'. Even capable new minister wouldn't entice de Ruyter back to Eskom

Streaming issues? Report here
Owning a home rather than renting may not be a good investment. Here's why John Perlman speaks to journalist Simon Brown about his article 'Why renting, not buying a home, is best' and what he discovered.
How Cory the pangolin was saved from traffickers - and now she's given birth! If you didn't know, 18 February is World Pangolin Day and we've got a hearty story to share.
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work.
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country's migration challenges.
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister.
City slams Santaco's 'targeting minibus-taxi operator' claims The claims are dishonest, to say the least, says City of Cape Town.
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes.
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world's largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal The organisation's chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authoriti...
What can you do if your partner changes their mind on a major life decision? It is important to be on the same page as your partner about big decisions, but what happens if one of you changes your mind?
Weekend Binge: Get a glimpse of history with these must-watch shows Lester Kiewit speaks to film and food fanatic, Annzra Denita.
'Make love not war', childhood sweethearts share their love secrets Pippa Hudson chats to Lynne and John Coates about being childhood sweethearts, meeting at 14 and 15 y/o and 51 years of marriage.
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev...
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick.
St. George's Brass Band is a cricket fan's delight! Meet its leader, Earl Smith South Africans love cricket, but matches can last all day, so the band provides just the entertainment everyone needs.
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance.
TikTok: Would you pay to watch your favourite creator's content? According to reports, TikTok may introduce a paywall that charges users around R18 to watch their favourite creator's content.
Spend #AnHourWith Cape Town actress and singer, Jawaahier Petersen this Sunday Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest for one hour.
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for 'exceeding speed limits' It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues.
Pensioners in Wuhan, China protest: 'Down with the reactionary government!' Retirees are protesting state health insurance reforms demanding better social care from President Xi Jinping.
United Nations calls for ceasefire in Ukraine It's been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that many believed would be over in days.
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually.
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books.
Nigeria's cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash.
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener...
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the...
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ...
'It's over'. Even capable new minister wouldn't entice de Ruyter back to Eskom

15 February 2023 5:34 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Gwede Mantashe
Loadshedding
Eskom CEO
The Money Show
Energy crisis
Bruce Whitfield
Andre de Ruyter
state of disaster
Minister of Electricity

Bruce Whitfield conducts a wide-ranging interview with outgoing Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter. He leaves at the end of March.

- André de Ruyter leaves Eskom as CEO at the end of March, with no successor yet appointed.

- His three-year tenure has been tough, marked by escalated loadshedding, accusations of treason and even an attempted poisoning.

- De Ruyter gives Bruce Whitfield the lowdown during an in-depth interview.

FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter
FILE: Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

André de Ruyter will be leaving Eskom as CEO at the end of March, with no successor yet appointed.

His three-year tenure has been tough, marked by escalated loadshedding, accusations of treason and even an attempted poisoning.

Bruce Whitfield gets de Ruyter's thoughts on the state of Eskom and the challenges ahead for the new CEO and also yet-to-be-appointed Minister of Electricity.

I would sincerely hope that there is a good, honest patriot out there with the necessary business and operational skill to step into my shoes at the end of March.

André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom

I have stayed on a month longer... in order to smooth handover and I'm really looking forward to enabling my successor to do a good job.

André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom

His successor will have to also possess a certain amount of political nous, de Ruyter acknowledges.

The new CEO would have to understand that they'd be operating in a particularly challenging environment when it comes to crime and corruption, which de Ruyter says is still endemic not only in Eskom but the ecosystem in which they operate.

You've got to understand that there are government policies that are not necessarily aligned and coherent... You report to numerous different ministries that have an influence. You could summarise that the candidate should have the ability to deal with an elevated level of complexity.

André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom

Earlier this month, the beleaguered power utility ran a job advert for a new CEO.

It described the ideal applicant as "a leader with unquestionable integrity and ethics" with a track record of "turning around commercially and operationally challenged organisations".

RELATED: 'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'

Despite the particular obstacles he faced, de Ruyter still says it has been "an honour" to serve at Eskom.

"It's been an honour to make a difference in some respects, in others I've clearly not been able to do that."

The fact that loadshedding did not ease during his tenure could be seen as a black mark against his name a humble de Ruyter says.

Among the areas where he feels he has made an impact he includes the commencement of the transitioning towards greener energy and improving the utility's income statement.

We are expecting an announcement by the Minister of Finance that there's some debt relief on its way which will go a long way to returning Eskom to profitability, bearing in mind that we're profitable at an operating profit level but when you add in the debt service costs, that's when we're plunged into a loss.

André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom

He also reports "very good progress" with the process of unbundling Eskom.

RELATED: 'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'

De Ruyter confirms that Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's accusation of what amounts to treason was the final straw that led to his resignation.

I think that was probably the final straw when, despite having tried my level best, I was accused together with my hard-working colleagues of trying to subvert the state... and the absence of political support following that accusation was quite disappointing.

André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom

It was also the accumulation of a number of factors that made the job particularly tiring. It is a very challenging job just from a mental and a physical point of view, and when that is not recognised there comes a point where you say 'maybe it's time for someone else to take up the cudgels'.

André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom

Asked to comment on the recent announcement of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis, de Ruyter says any and all assistance Eskom can get to overcome some of obstacles in its way is welcome.

"I'll withhold my comments until I see what the regulations say."

Does Eskom have a fighting chance if a capable person is appointed as Minister of Electricity?

Desperate times call for desperate measures and I think what we have here is an attempt to cut the 'Gwede knot' and make sure we can in fact make progress on some of the initiatives that have just been going round and round in circles.

André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom

He wouldn't raise his hand for the job of Electricity Minister quips the outgoing Eskom chief.

De Ruyter emphasizes that it would be important for the appointee to have a direct line to the President on a 24/7 basis.

So that if there's any resistance, any attempt to derail the turnaround effort there can be an immediate intervention right from the top... If those are the terms of reference for the job then I think the individual will have a fighting chance of success.

André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom

Unfortunately where we are right now, is it's taken protracted Stage 6 loadshedding to get the necessary level of urgency going... Eskom's been saying since 1998 that we need more capacity and we need it urgently.

André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom

De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland

If someone capable was appointed as Electricity Minister would de Ruyter consider extending his contract under any circumstances?

It's over... Yes, I'll opt for cups of tea at home made by people that I trust.

André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the in-depth interview with de Ruyter




