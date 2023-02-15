'It's over'. Even capable new minister wouldn't entice de Ruyter back to Eskom
André de Ruyter will be leaving Eskom as CEO at the end of March, with no successor yet appointed.
His three-year tenure has been tough, marked by escalated loadshedding, accusations of treason and even an attempted poisoning.
Bruce Whitfield gets de Ruyter's thoughts on the state of Eskom and the challenges ahead for the new CEO and also yet-to-be-appointed Minister of Electricity.
I would sincerely hope that there is a good, honest patriot out there with the necessary business and operational skill to step into my shoes at the end of March.André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom
I have stayed on a month longer... in order to smooth handover and I'm really looking forward to enabling my successor to do a good job.André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom
His successor will have to also possess a certain amount of political nous, de Ruyter acknowledges.
The new CEO would have to understand that they'd be operating in a particularly challenging environment when it comes to crime and corruption, which de Ruyter says is still endemic not only in Eskom but the ecosystem in which they operate.
You've got to understand that there are government policies that are not necessarily aligned and coherent... You report to numerous different ministries that have an influence. You could summarise that the candidate should have the ability to deal with an elevated level of complexity.André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom
Earlier this month, the beleaguered power utility ran a job advert for a new CEO.
It described the ideal applicant as "a leader with unquestionable integrity and ethics" with a track record of "turning around commercially and operationally challenged organisations".
RELATED: 'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust'
Despite the particular obstacles he faced, de Ruyter still says it has been "an honour" to serve at Eskom.
"It's been an honour to make a difference in some respects, in others I've clearly not been able to do that."
The fact that loadshedding did not ease during his tenure could be seen as a black mark against his name a humble de Ruyter says.
Among the areas where he feels he has made an impact he includes the commencement of the transitioning towards greener energy and improving the utility's income statement.
We are expecting an announcement by the Minister of Finance that there's some debt relief on its way which will go a long way to returning Eskom to profitability, bearing in mind that we're profitable at an operating profit level but when you add in the debt service costs, that's when we're plunged into a loss.André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom
He also reports "very good progress" with the process of unbundling Eskom.
RELATED: 'Eskom chair's refusal to say de Ruyter NOT a traitor sums up situation'
De Ruyter confirms that Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's accusation of what amounts to treason was the final straw that led to his resignation.
I think that was probably the final straw when, despite having tried my level best, I was accused together with my hard-working colleagues of trying to subvert the state... and the absence of political support following that accusation was quite disappointing.André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom
It was also the accumulation of a number of factors that made the job particularly tiring. It is a very challenging job just from a mental and a physical point of view, and when that is not recognised there comes a point where you say 'maybe it's time for someone else to take up the cudgels'.André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom
Asked to comment on the recent announcement of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis, de Ruyter says any and all assistance Eskom can get to overcome some of obstacles in its way is welcome.
"I'll withhold my comments until I see what the regulations say."
Does Eskom have a fighting chance if a capable person is appointed as Minister of Electricity?
Desperate times call for desperate measures and I think what we have here is an attempt to cut the 'Gwede knot' and make sure we can in fact make progress on some of the initiatives that have just been going round and round in circles.André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom
He wouldn't raise his hand for the job of Electricity Minister quips the outgoing Eskom chief.
De Ruyter emphasizes that it would be important for the appointee to have a direct line to the President on a 24/7 basis.
So that if there's any resistance, any attempt to derail the turnaround effort there can be an immediate intervention right from the top... If those are the terms of reference for the job then I think the individual will have a fighting chance of success.André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom
Unfortunately where we are right now, is it's taken protracted Stage 6 loadshedding to get the necessary level of urgency going... Eskom's been saying since 1998 that we need more capacity and we need it urgently.André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom
De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland
If someone capable was appointed as Electricity Minister would de Ruyter consider extending his contract under any circumstances?
It's over... Yes, I'll opt for cups of tea at home made by people that I trust.André de Ruyter, Outgoing Group CEO - Eskom
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
