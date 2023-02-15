Streaming issues? Report here
Consumer price inflation slows again, but food prices hit new highs

15 February 2023 6:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the latest inflation numbers.
  • Annual consumer price inflation slowed further in January, dipping to 6.9% from 7.2% in December 2022.

- A notable fall in the price of fuel was the biggest factor behind the dip in the headline rate says Stats SA.

- However food inflation continues to accelerate - it's at the highest rate in almost 14 years.

© stokkete/123rf.com
© stokkete/123rf.com

Inflation eased slightly again in January, for the third consecutive month.

It cooled to 6.9% from 7.2% in December 2022 (and 7.4% in November).

RELATED: Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year

Statistics SA said a notable fall in the price of fuel was the biggest factor behind the dip in the headline rate.

Consumers however will be feeling the pain as food inflation continues to accelerate.

cpi-feb-15-2023jpg

The annual inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed to 13,4% in January.

That's the highest reading since April 2009, when the rate was 13,6%.

Between January 2022 and January 2023, onions were the product that showed the largest price increase at 48,7%.

Bread and cereal prices were up 21.8%.

consumer-price-increases-for-jan-2023jpg

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Professor Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital.

It's a cocktail that has two punches - the one is the price of the inflationary pressure and the other is that it's added to elevated levels of unemployment, sluggish economic growth... and then far more strained household balance sheets...

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Although the fuel inflation is coming off the boil because of the oil price, food inflation looks like it's sticking around for some time.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Electricity cuts are also pushing farmers to the edge, raising the spectre of possible food shortages which would push prices up even more.

Inflation is always a case of too much money chasing too few goods, and in the case of shortages you have exactly that... and you start to get runaway prices.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Prof. Saville notes that we have to consider the weak rand as well, as food is priced internationally and not domestically.

"Sitting back in R18 territory, the currency is going to further fuel food price inflation."

RELATED: No good news for rand as higher-than-expected US inflation keeps dollar strong

Prof. Saville's sees another interest hike in March for South Africa, of 25 basis points.

Inflation is not moderating nearly in the way that people had anticipated and I would venture that later in 2023, US inflation actually starts to climb the mountain again... I struggle to get to two rate cuts [as some are forecasting] this year - that would be a very good outcome if we have inflation moderating to that extent.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Scroll up to listen to Prof. Saville's analysis




