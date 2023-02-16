Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments.

- Investment decisions can be hazardous and a value trap is a classic example.

- FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx explains how they trip you up and how to avoid them.

Very simply put, she says, it's those stocks that break your heart time and time again.

You are following your investment process... You see this stock with a high dividend yield and a low PE that is good value... You cannot wait to have a look at it... Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

You have a look at it and you think 'maybe they'll go back to their former highs' and if not, 'they've got that big fat dividend yield that's going to buffer you'. The company operational problems are just temporary... Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

But here's a red light: They are cheap for a reason.

"The dividend is not going to be paid, the operational problems are entrenched... This is a value trap."

Classic South African value traps include African Bank, Tongaat and Steinhoff, for example.

Once a company gets into a spiral where operational issues become entrenched, it's a struggle to get profitability going again Marx says.

You struggle to get investors interested in the stock again and even if you do, they just end up being extremely unhappy with the company. Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Falling for a value trap has a lot to do with our human psychology, Marx notes.

Like with a bad relationship, "we keep on hoping things will get better".

Marx talks about the term "mental accounting", which she describes as a state where we forgive too much.

Basically we treat a stock differently because it looks cheap and we view it differently to the usual way we would look at an investment.

Beware of not following due process and not examining the ins and outs of the business, she urges.

