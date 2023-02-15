Streaming issues? Report here
Why top SA execs are poached to work abroad and why they choose to leave

15 February 2023 10:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff & Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Amplats
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Andrew Woodburn
brain drain
Natascha Viljoen
critical skills

Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen is the latest in a string of executives taking up job offers offshore. Bruce Whitfield discusses the trend with Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop Woodburn Mann.

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has announced that its CEO, Natascha Viljoen, has resigned to join US-based mining company Newmont Corporation.

She is the first female chief executive of the platinum group and has been at the helm for three years.

Natascha Vijoen, Amplats CEO. Image: Anglo American Platinum. Permission for use supplied.
Natascha Vijoen, Amplats CEO. Image: Anglo American Platinum. Permission for use supplied.

Viljoen will still remain at Amplats for up to 12 months before joining Newmont as Chief Executive Officer.

RELATED: Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)

She's the latest in a string of top execs to accept jobs offshore, prompting Bruce Whitfield to look at the ongoing brain drain from South Africa.

I can't help but wonder if there was policy certainty around minerals and enough electricity to run the furnaces... she might have made a different call.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Taking a great job in one of the world's leading mining companies but at the same time giving up a CEO job to become the COO? You can't help but feel this is part of a bigger brain drain problem.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Andrew Woodburn, MD of Amrop WoodburnMann, describes what South Africa is experiencing as "Brain Drain version 2.0."

Brain Drain 1 was in the transition of our country when the future was very uncertain and unfortunately now we are seeing large amounts of great executives leaving.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

I know Natascha... and truly it's not only a great loss for our country but a very sad day when a senior woman breaking great ground in a mining house of global repute now leaves, and heads off to other shores.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Woodburn describes what he says are two sides to this coin - the pull factors and the push factors.

What is "pulling" CEOs away from South Africa includes sometimes aggressive poaching by some countries, he says, and it's clear why they are in demand.

Our executives first and foremost are top thinkers... Secondly, these executives (like André de Ruyter) are able to deliver in high levels of ambiguity.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

They are masters in emerging market challenges and we know that ranges from electricity to labour law, to transformation... and many other things...

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

... and once they relocate they become immigrants and then they work like machines. South Africans are renowned for the work rate they deliver.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

The push factors he says, include remuneration in South Africa at a much lower rate than the global standard.

He also cites lifestyle, social security and security challenges in the local marketplace and the country itself.

Add to this a high personal tax rate and the question of transformation possibly limiting opportunities Woodburn says.

If you put all that together at this point in time, sadly we are losing great talent just like Natascha and she's not the only one.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

If those push factors were less prominent comments Whitfield, the pull factors would have less attraction.

It's one of South Africa's great tragedies, he says: "We're pushing people out because the environment is not conducive for them to want to exercise their skills here."

I think that at this stage in our economic progression and our democracy that unfortunately this is a systemic challenge, and not one of 'oh could Anglo not have paid her more'.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

I think actually this is about policy, about our leadership in government... Our country actually spends millions on training individuals right from school... all the way up through work experience in the businesses. If that could be quantified there might be a data point for government to say 'this is so costly we have to address it'.

Andrew Woodburn, MD - Amrop Woodburn Mann

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation





