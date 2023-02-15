Pupils, former teacher speak on state of Heathfield High without Wesley Neumann





Clarence Ford speaks to two pupils, a parent, and Nobubele Miso, a former teacher at Heathfield High.

Some pupils at the school say they would like Neumann to return .

They claim things have been unstructured in the new school year without him.

Image: Wesley Neumann/Facebook

Neumann was dismissed from his position after he refused to reopen the school, despite the department’s orders, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was found guilty of misconduct charges as a result and the Western Cape Education Department says he was guilty of “disrespect in the form of abusive or insolent behaviour”.

Neumann challenged this dismissal and a number of education activists spoke out in support of him.

Miso, who worked at the school until last year, says that the decision to keep the school closed was not only the principals, as the teachers and students were concerned for their safety if the school reopened.

One student named Amy says Neumann was a wonderful principal who she respects a great deal and she would like to have him back at the school.

Some pupils at the school say since they returned to school this year, without Neumann, things have been unstructured.

I feel like the school year did not start properly... we got to school and no timetable was set out. We did nothing for the first three days. Amy, Pupil - Heathfield High

Miso says Neumann was a brilliant principal who made significant positive changes at the school and if he is not reinstated nobody will be able to run the school in the same way.

