Pupils, former teacher speak on state of Heathfield High without Wesley Neumann
Clarence Ford speaks to two pupils, a parent, and Nobubele Miso, a former teacher at Heathfield High.
-
Some pupils at the school say they would like Neumann to return.
-
They claim things have been unstructured in the new school year without him.
Neumann was dismissed from his position after he refused to reopen the school, despite the department’s orders, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
He was found guilty of misconduct charges as a result and the Western Cape Education Department says he was guilty of “disrespect in the form of abusive or insolent behaviour”.
Neumann challenged this dismissal and a number of education activists spoke out in support of him.
Miso, who worked at the school until last year, says that the decision to keep the school closed was not only the principals, as the teachers and students were concerned for their safety if the school reopened.
One student named Amy says Neumann was a wonderful principal who she respects a great deal and she would like to have him back at the school.
Some pupils at the school say since they returned to school this year, without Neumann, things have been unstructured.
I feel like the school year did not start properly... we got to school and no timetable was set out. We did nothing for the first three days.Amy, Pupil - Heathfield High
Miso says Neumann was a brilliant principal who made significant positive changes at the school and if he is not reinstated nobody will be able to run the school in the same way.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=3622927754397353&set=pb.100000404938835.-2207520000..&type=3
More from Local
[LISTEN] Couple shares love secrets after a whopping 64 years of marriage
Pippa Hudson chats to the Hermans about their love secrets: faith, respect, understanding and fighting only once every decade.Read More
[LISTEN] Not poor enough for NSFAS: Uni students facing financial exclusion
University students share their struggles securing funding to access a tertiary education.Read More
[LISTEN]: Here's what debt collectors can and can't do
The endless calls that feel like harassment are often dreaded by people who receive call from collectors.Read More
As the rand plummets and inflation rises, what does this mean for imports?
Get ready for the cost of oil, clothing and raw materials to increase.Read More
Electricity state of disaster a result of ANC's political influence - Solidarity
Solidarity filed an urgent court application to scrap the declaration and classification of the power crisis as a national state of disaster.Read More
Tom Ro Haven for Equines and Children robbed blind - can YOU help?
Nonprofit organisation Tom Ro Haven, which helps abused horses and disadvantaged children, was robbed over the weekend.Read More
Want the CCMA's help with a workplace dispute? Here is what you should know
The CCMA has been set up in terms of the Labour Relations Act as a dispute resolutions body.Read More
Cape Town disgusted at being forced to host Russian warship - Mayor Hill-Lewis
President Ramaphosa's "neutral" stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine is laughable and a mockery, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Khayelitsha Development Forum slams MEC’s school transport 'extortion' claim
The Western Cape Education MEC's (David Maynier) comments were "wrong" and "disingenuous", says the Khayelitsha Development Forum.Read More