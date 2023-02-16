Fan-centric law changes to be trialed in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season
John Maytham interviews Shane Wafer, managing director at Javelin Sports Consulting.
Time limits on goal kicks and set pieces will be implemented
A more streamlined TMO process will be trialled
The changes follow a consultative process with fans
If deemed successful, the changes could be adopted globally before the end of the year
Sports administrators have the arduous task of ensuring fans have the best experience when watching a sport.
Whether you are watching at home, or seated in the stands, the perfect viewer/spectator experience is the number one priority.
That's why sports governing bodies are often looking for new, innovative ways to captivate an existing audience, and also for ways to get newbies to tune in.
Super Rugby Pacific is set to implement new laws to the game, which will be trialled in the upcoming season.
If you look back to about 1995, ball-in-play time was about 23 to 24 minutes. And over the last 28 years, we have increased that with law changes to up to about 34 minutes.Shane Wafer, managing director at Javelin Sports Consulting
Time limits on goal kicks and set pieces, as well as a more streamlined TMO process are among the law innovations set to be introduced when the Super Rugby Pacific 2023 season kicks off on Friday, 24 February.
Referees will enforce 90 seconds time restrictions on conversions, 60 seconds for penalty kicks and 30 seconds for scrums and lineouts to be set, and five seconds for the ball to be used at rucks.
TMOs will only interrupt play for serious, clear and obvious incidents of foul play.
Other law implementations include the 20-minute red card rule, where a player who receives a red card can be replaced by another player after 20 minutes.
If the trial is deemed successful, the rules could be adopted by World Rugby before the end of the year.
What you'll see in Super Rugby Pacific, when a yellow card is handed out, the TMO will have eight minutes to decide whether that stays as a yellow card, or alternatively whether that should be increased to a 20-minute red card.Shane Wafer, managing director at Javelin Sports Consulting
