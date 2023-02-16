Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter
CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the country's rolling power cuts were here to stay, at least for the remainder of the year.
This is contrary to the African National Congress (ANC)'s stance that it is possible to end load shedding by the end of the year.
The country has been experiencing uninterrupted stages of load shedding since December last year.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Last month, Eskom told South Africans to brace themselves to be on stage two and three power cuts for the next two years.
De Ruyter said that the state of the country's electricity grid was still unstable.
He said that it was possible to fix some of the problems at the different power stations, but that would not end blackouts anytime soon.
"Now these issues should be resolved by the end of calendar 2023 and if that's the case, and it certainly looks like it is doable, then the outlook from 2024 onwards is going to be better. Will load shedding then be definitively a thing of the past? I think not."
De Ruyter said that Eskom still needed to beef up its generating capacity if it wanted to put an end to the power cuts.
"That capacity is forthcoming. There's more than 9,000 megawatts of renewable energy projects that are being added to the grid as we speak, with more to come. So, there is light at the end of the tunnel but the remainder of this year is going to be a challenge."
This article first appeared on EWN : Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
