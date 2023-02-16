Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice The utility has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday... 20 February 2023 4:22 AM
Theatre performance shines spotlight on Ukraine war Zain Johnson speaks to Dzvinka Kachur from the Ukrainian Association of South Africa about a Ukrainian dance performance at Distri... 19 February 2023 9:52 AM
Innovative masectomy bra brings comfort to cancer survivors Zain Johnson was in conversation with Carla Lindt, chairperson of the Western Cape and Cape Peninsula Branch of Reach for Recovery... 19 February 2023 8:52 AM
View all Local
Resolution reportedly in place to suspend UCT VC Phakeng - Rebecca Davis Daily Maverick reports that the University of Cape Town is planning to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng. 17 February 2023 4:27 PM
A poem to Cape Town, says 'Gilt' artist at her Zeitz Mocaa solo exhibition Since its opening Zeitz Mocaa has become a space for artists in the African diaspora to show their work. 17 February 2023 3:06 PM
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges. 17 February 2023 1:56 PM
View all Politics
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes. 17 February 2023 10:32 AM
Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project. 17 February 2023 5:55 AM
Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authoriti... 17 February 2023 5:27 AM
View all Business
The psychology of revenge Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about whether revenge is rewarding. 19 February 2023 10:12 AM
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long! Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the stre... 18 February 2023 5:34 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend Zain Johnson shares his top three picks of things to do in and around the Mother City. 18 February 2023 7:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick. 17 February 2023 4:16 PM
View all Sport
Who will win big at the BAFTAs? Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony. 19 February 2023 8:56 AM
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 18 February 2023 10:28 AM
Netflix unveils chilling trailer for missing Malaysian Airlines flight doccie The three-part docuseries will attempted to provide answers to the many questions surrounding the flight's disappearance. 17 February 2023 2:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister. 17 February 2023 1:54 PM
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’ It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues. 17 February 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happ... 14 February 2023 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter

16 February 2023 4:49 AM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Andre de Ruyter

Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the state of the country's electricity grid was still unstable.

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the country's rolling power cuts were here to stay, at least for the remainder of the year.

This is contrary to the African National Congress (ANC)'s stance that it is possible to end load shedding by the end of the year.

The country has been experiencing uninterrupted stages of load shedding since December last year.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Last month, Eskom told South Africans to brace themselves to be on stage two and three power cuts for the next two years.

De Ruyter said that the state of the country's electricity grid was still unstable.

He said that it was possible to fix some of the problems at the different power stations, but that would not end blackouts anytime soon.

"Now these issues should be resolved by the end of calendar 2023 and if that's the case, and it certainly looks like it is doable, then the outlook from 2024 onwards is going to be better. Will load shedding then be definitively a thing of the past? I think not."

De Ruyter said that Eskom still needed to beef up its generating capacity if it wanted to put an end to the power cuts.

"That capacity is forthcoming. There's more than 9,000 megawatts of renewable energy projects that are being added to the grid as we speak, with more to come. So, there is light at the end of the tunnel but the remainder of this year is going to be a challenge."


This article first appeared on EWN : Power cuts here to stay for remainder of 2023 - De Ruyter




16 February 2023 4:49 AM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Andre de Ruyter

More from Business

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice

20 February 2023 4:22 AM

The utility has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Air India. © rjf88/123rf.com

Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom

17 February 2023 10:32 AM

In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nel Botha from Pixabay

Wildy successful Rhino breeding project goes on auction in April

17 February 2023 5:55 AM

The owner of the world’s largest private rhino herd announced plans to sell his Platinum Rhino breeding and conservation project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Outa fears state of disaster will be used to push through Karpowership deal

17 February 2023 5:27 AM

The organisation’s chief legal officer, Stefanie Fick, said that a state of disaster granted extraordinary powers to the authorities to make far-reaching decisions without parliamentary oversight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ aoo3771/123rf.com

EU approves 2035 ban on new fossil fuel cars, will SA manufacturers be ready?

16 February 2023 10:07 PM

The European Parliament has formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars in the European Union in twelve years' time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Investment school: What is a value trap and how to stop yourself falling for one

16 February 2023 6:14 PM

Simply put, value traps are those stocks that break your heart time and time again says FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Hellman's is gone, but NOMU is launching SA's first ‘crowdsauced' mayo!

16 February 2023 5:52 PM

Hellman's Mayonnaise fans were devastated to hear the product's being discontinued in SA. Now NOMU Brands is stepping into the breach, and it's quite a story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

Outa takes govt to court over 'irrational' electricity State of Disaster

16 February 2023 5:01 PM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse wants a court of law to review and overturn the declaration of a State of Disaster over the electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightwise/123rf.com

'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers

16 February 2023 9:26 AM

Corruption at the National Lotteries Commission has been laid bare but ex-employees feel they are paying the highest price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popcru members march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 20 September 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Public service unions differ on fight over wages

16 February 2023 7:23 AM

Wage talks soured last year when at least seven public service unions failed to convince government to concede to their demand for a 10% wage increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice

20 February 2023 4:22 AM

The utility has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© strebkov/123rf.com

Theatre performance shines spotlight on Ukraine war

19 February 2023 9:52 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Dzvinka Kachur from the Ukrainian Association of South Africa about a Ukrainian dance performance at District Six Homecoming Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Peninsula branch of Reach for Recovery's masectomy bra. Photo: Reach4Recovery

Innovative masectomy bra brings comfort to cancer survivors

19 February 2023 8:52 AM

Zain Johnson was in conversation with Carla Lindt, chairperson of the Western Cape and Cape Peninsula Branch of Reach for Recovery, as well as Joyce Witbooi, Reach for Recovery volunteer and breast cancer survivor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

Level up your skills with UCT's online short courses

19 February 2023 7:04 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Vincent Mohau Motholo about UCT's short learning programmes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SuperWorm Photo: Magic Light Pictures/Youtube

SA animated film Superworm shines at international awards

19 February 2023 6:27 AM

Zain Johnson chats to directors Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman about their animated film 'Superworm'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: reimi92 / 123rf

On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long!

18 February 2023 5:34 PM

Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the streets of the Green Point Precinct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Kittie", the cat rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA after being tossed over a rooftop

2 arrests after investigation into horrific cat-tossing clip (cat now with SPCA)

18 February 2023 4:12 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA made the decision to share the video to call on the public to come forward with info that could lead to an arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from EWN video of rescue team members from Gift of the Givers and the Saps K9 Unit returning to SA after their 10-day Türkiye relief mission.

Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye

18 February 2023 1:07 PM

Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay about the next steps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

A safety guide to giving a child their first smartphone

18 February 2023 11:51 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the founder and CEO of FYI play it safe, Rachelle Best, about what parents need to be aware of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reading aloud to a child is one of the most important things a parent and caregiver can do with children. Picture: @nalibaliSA/Twitter.

The future of literacy in SA: 'No plan plus no budget equals no progress’

18 February 2023 10:27 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Education economist at Stellenbosch University and the secretary of the National Reading Panel, Dr Nic Spaull, about the country's literacy challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice

Business Local

Housing project attacks: City offers R100k reward for info on murder of official

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in the Western Cape this weekend

Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

City Power working to restore electricity to parts of Soweto after cable theft

20 February 2023 7:10 AM

Satawu rejects Transnet management's plan to privatise entity

20 February 2023 6:59 AM

N. Korea fires ballistic missiles, warns of more action over US-S. Korea drills

20 February 2023 6:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA