Raquel Welch, 60s Hollywood 'sex symbol' and award-winning actress, dies at 82
Rest in peace, Raquel Welch (82).
The actress was reportedly ill and succumbed to her "brief illness" on Wednesday.
Let's celebrate her life with some of her best moments...
1) Her award-winning acting career
Welch rose to fame in the 1960s with movies like "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years BC".
She starred in multiple television series such as "Bewitched", "Seinfeld", and "McHale’s Navy".
Her film credits include "100 Rifles", "The Three Musketeers", and "The Last of Sheila".
Take a trip down nostalgia lane below...
In 1974, Welch won a Golden Globe for "Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy" for her role in "The Three Musketeers".
2) Welch was dubbed one of "100 Sexiest Stars in Film History"
In 1995, the actress was named one of the sexiest stars in history in an issue of Empire magazine and was ranked number three on Playboy's "100 Sexiest Stars of the 20th Century" list.
On her "sex symbol" status, Hugh Hefner once said...
Raquel Welch, one of the last of the classic sex symbols, came from the era when you could be considered the sexiest woman in the world without taking your clothes off. She declined to do complete nudity, and I yielded gracefully, the pictures prove her point.Hugh Hefner, Playboy mogul
3) She graced the cover of TIME magazine
4) She performed with Cher
The one and only Rachel Welch was not only gorgeous on every level, she was also an insanely talented performer!' Beep🌻🇺🇦 (@fiercefreckled) February 15, 2023
RIP sweet girl. ✨❤️🎶✨ https://t.co/JkxG4OsrzP
5) She was family-orientated
Welch was married four times throughout her life and had two kids, Tahnee and Damon Welch.
As tributes from fans and industry friends pour in for the late actress online, we wish that Welch rests in peace and send condolences to those grieving their loss.
This article first appeared on KFM : Raquel Welch, 60s Hollywood 'sex symbol' and award-winning actress, dies at 82
Source : Justin Hoch photographing for Hudson Union Society. https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=raquel+welch&title=Special:MediaSearch&go=Go&type=image
More from Celebrities
'Die Hard' legend Bruce Willis (67) diagnosed with 'cruel disease' dementia
Bruce Willis' family on Thursday announced that the actor has been diagnosed with a rare form of dementia, a "cruel disease".Read More
Happy 39th birthday AB de Villiers!
Let's celebrate some of our most memorable moments of the famed cricketer.Read More
[WATCH] Sign language interpreter's energetic Super Bowl performance goes viral
Justina Miles went viral for her enthusiastic performance as she signed Rihanna's Halftime Show for the Super Bowl.Read More
'What happened to Madonna's face?' Madonna claps back at confused fans online
After Madonna's appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she left fans confused with her "new face" and clapped back too.Read More
Reggae legend, Bob Marley would've turned 78 today
Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate the memory and music of reggae legend, Bob Marley.Read More
Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?
In a viral TikTok video, the musician says that he's moving to Mzansi to 'start a new life.' But was this post real or fake?Read More
Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly involved in car accident with cyclist
The 'Terminator' actor was driving in West Hollywood when the reportedly cyclist swerved into his lane.Read More
Happy 56th birthday, Rick Astley! Cheers to a beautiful life!
Rick Astley turns 56 today! Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate his best music.Read More
Search continues for missing British actor, Julian Sands
The 65-year-old went missing on 13 January in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.Read More