Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Thai boy rescued from cave in 2018 confirmed dead: 'Some sort of blow to head'

16 February 2023 9:08 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Thailand
Leicester
Duangpetch Promthep
Wild Boars football club

The captain of the football team rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died in the UK.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • The 17-year-old captain of the Thai boys' football team Duangpetch Promthep was declared dead on Tuesday

  • Promthep affectionately known as "Do"’ was found unconscious in his dorm in Leicestershire on Sunday and taken to hospital, where he died

One of the 12 boys who was rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died in the UK.

Promthep moved to the UK to attend a college football academy in 2022.

He made headlines in 2018 when he was trapped deep inside a cave for over two weeks while exploring in Chiang Rai province.

His grinning face, caught by the torchlight of a diver after the boys were found in the cave, was one of the most memorable images from the rescue.

Zico Foundation, which had supported his scholarship abroad, confirmed his death.

They say some sort of blow to the head... now whether this was caused by some human being or himself... whether it was football related; there are a lot of questions there.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

For more, scroll up to listen to the audio.


This article first appeared on 702 : Thai boy rescued from cave in 2018 confirmed dead: 'Some sort of blow to head'


































