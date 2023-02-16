Thai boy rescued from cave in 2018 confirmed dead: 'Some sort of blow to head'
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
The 17-year-old captain of the Thai boys' football team Duangpetch Promthep was declared dead on Tuesday
-
Promthep affectionately known as "Do"’ was found unconscious in his dorm in Leicestershire on Sunday and taken to hospital, where he died
One of the 12 boys who was rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died in the UK.
Promthep moved to the UK to attend a college football academy in 2022.
He made headlines in 2018 when he was trapped deep inside a cave for over two weeks while exploring in Chiang Rai province.
His grinning face, caught by the torchlight of a diver after the boys were found in the cave, was one of the most memorable images from the rescue.
Zico Foundation, which had supported his scholarship abroad, confirmed his death.
They say some sort of blow to the head... now whether this was caused by some human being or himself... whether it was football related; there are a lot of questions there.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
For more, scroll up to listen to the audio.
This article first appeared on 702 : Thai boy rescued from cave in 2018 confirmed dead: 'Some sort of blow to head'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1707/dolgachov170700277/81459575-lily-flower-on-wooden-coffin-at-funeral-in-church.jpg
More from World
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador
Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945.Read More
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture
The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection.Read More
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake
Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in September 2022.Read More
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye
Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay about the next steps.Read More
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration
This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges.Read More
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi
The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister.Read More
Tesla recalls over 300k of its US vehicles for ‘exceeding speed limits’
It seems another one of the companies owned by billionaire Elon Musk is facing technical issues.Read More
Pensioners in Wuhan, China protest: 'Down with the reactionary government!'
Retirees are protesting state health insurance reforms demanding better social care from President Xi Jinping.Read More
United Nations calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
It's been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that many believed would be over in days.Read More