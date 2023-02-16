'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jodi Scholtz, National Lotteries Commission (NLC) Commissioner.
-
Corruption whistleblowers and former employees of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) have spoken out against their unfair dismissals
-
Sello Qhina from the NLC’s Northern Cape office and Mzukisi Makatse from the Eastern Cape office say the justice system and the government have failed them
The underbelly of corruption and malfeasance at the NLC has been laid bare in recent months.
Years of rot have come to the surface in a massive cleanup since the appointment of NLC chairperson Professor Barney Pityana.
RELATED: Situation at National Lotteries Commission worse than imagined – Pityana
But the brave individuals that rang the alarm remain say they remain unemployed because they spoke the truth to power.
Newly appointed commissioner Jodi Scholts says she acknowledges the pain experienced by these people but admits she has no plan to end their plight.
Their lives have been ruined so we have to take that responsibility.Jodi Scholtz, Commissioner - National Lotteries Commission (NLC)
I don’t have a plan at this moment…Jodi Scholtz, Commissioner - National Lotteries Commission (NLC)
Reinstatement is not that easy as vacancies are simply not available, says Scholts.
RELATED: Professor Pityana determined to clean up National Lotteries Commission
Unfortunately, there aren’t those vacancies available.Jodi Scholts, Commissioner - National Lotteries Commission (NLC)
For more, scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Unfortunately vacancies aren't available' says lotto to axed whistle-blowers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44185369_whistleblower-silence-concept-or-intimidation-symbol-and-whistle-blower-silenced-to-stay-quiet-as-pr.html?vti=o5xpaldq4lmrbxp8p2-1-9
More from Local
Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city
Stolen scooters destined for export and resale in east Africa were recovered at a property in Steenberg.Read More
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens.Read More
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral
Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.Read More
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing.Read More
More from Business
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
What does Brand SA actually do? The CEO explains
Lester Kiewet spoke with Sithembile Ntombela, Acting CEO of Brand SA.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.Read More
Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA
How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.Read More
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture
The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 until further notice
The utility has been battling to keep up with the high number of system failures that have tripped a further eight units on Sunday.Read More
Air India buys 470 Boeing, Airbus planes amid middleclass population boom
In an effort to feed a growing demand for affordable air travel, India's flag carrier is spending a fortune on new jetplanes.Read More