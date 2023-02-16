Going solar: A checklist so you choose the right system and installer





The City of Cape Town has released a checklist for residents looking to go solar.

It is important to choose a reputable system and installation company to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.

Three kinds of systems:

Grid-tied PV (photovoltaic): Connected to the electricity grid either directly or through a customer's internal wiring

Grid-tied hybrid PV (photovoltaic): These systems are able to disconnect the incoming electricity supply and connect the essential load to the PV system or stored energy in batteries

Standby PV (photovoltaic): Homes are supplied by either the PV system or the grid, but never at the same time

The City however discourages solar PV systems operating as standby systems as they're often incorrectly configured and could pose as a safety risk.

Checklist for safe and legal installation:

Verify: Ask if the service provider has substantial prior experience in solar PV installations, with references and if they have proof of qualifications and a certificate of competency

Become more electricity-efficient prior to the installation: This will reduce the size and thus cost of the system required

Ensure that the system is safe and legal: Installers must apply to the City to authorise the system for grid connection to ensure safety of the electrical network, your home and all who work on the electrical grids

City-charged authorisation fee: There should be no City-charged authorisation fee, however, an installer may charge a fee for the professional services rendered to perform the authorisation on the customer's behalf

Get a structural engineering assessment: Make sure that your roof can withstand the weight and wind load of the panels where necessary

Store batteries safely: Ensure that it's in a dry, well-ventilated room

We encourage our customers to go solar and to do so in a safe and legal manner. Councillor Beverley van Reenen, City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy

