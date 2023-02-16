[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city Stolen scooters destined for export and resale in east Africa were recovered at a property in Steenberg. 20 February 2023 1:06 PM
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens. 20 February 2023 1:05 PM
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected. 20 February 2023 12:38 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation All the news you need to know. 20 February 2023 11:47 AM
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana. 20 February 2023 11:34 AM
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing. 20 February 2023 10:39 AM
View all Politics
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April. 20 February 2023 12:36 PM
What does Brand SA actually do? The CEO explains Lester Kiewet spoke with Sithembile Ntombela, Acting CEO of Brand SA. 20 February 2023 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert. 20 February 2023 11:40 AM
View all Business
Roald Dahl's books are being rewritten to remove words like 'fat' and 'ugly' His children’s books are getting a rewritten to remove language that could be seen as offensive. 20 February 2023 1:04 PM
Facebook and Instagram users can soon pay for verified status Facebook and Instagram may soon follow on from Elon Musk’s Twitter trend by having users pay for a verification tick. 20 February 2023 12:23 PM
[LISTEN] Expert answers most frequently Googled skincare questions Why is your skin dry/dehydrated? What should your skincare routine entail? Why are Niacinamide and Vitamin C good? 20 February 2023 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
On track for Cape Town E-Prix: R350 tickets still available, but not for long! Preparations for the long-awaited Cape Town E-Prix are on track for next Saturday 25 November when the event kicks off on the stre... 18 February 2023 5:34 PM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Lev... 17 February 2023 6:39 PM
View all Sport
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall! An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall. 20 February 2023 5:47 AM
Who will win big at the BAFTAs? Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony. 19 February 2023 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
'You can't negotiate while a country is bombing your land': Ukrainian ambassador Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and started the largest war in Europe since 1945. 20 February 2023 11:25 AM
Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture The museum in Miami is awaiting an insurance inspection. 20 February 2023 8:39 AM
Hero's sendoff and welcome for Gift of the Givers as they return from Türkiye Search and rescue teams have started leaving Türkiye as hopes of finding more earthquake survivors fade. Zain Johnson talks to Gif... 18 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all World
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
Tanzania bans 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' for being 'morrally repugnant' The country's education minister announced an immediate ban on the popular children's books. 15 February 2023 8:32 AM
Nigeria’s cash economy in disarray after central bank pulls old notes Long and chaotic queues are commonplace at banks in Nigeria as citizens scramble for cash. 15 February 2023 7:34 AM
View all Africa
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire? Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the... 14 February 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in

16 February 2023 10:46 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Talk
spending habits
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town
Brett Rogers

For Trendspotting Thursday, culture oracle, Brett Rogers, chats with Lester Kiewit about the spending habits of young people.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard joins Lester Kiewit every Thursday to chat about all things trending.

For this week's Trendspotting Thursday, the pair reflect on an economist report released recently that revealed some fascinating insights on the spending habits of the younger generation.

Listen below to get Rogers' take.

One of the many things the report revealed was that young people are spending more on material things.

On this, **Rogers says that this was "a little bit sad and an indictment on how society has taught us value".**

Rogers continues to say that he expresses regret over what the younger generation chooses to value...

Shopping habits are about an attention economy. [It shows] That buying something is A: a way of entertaining yourself and also of getting attention from others. I feel hugely sorry for generations as we look at where our values lie and where the economy lies. Because where our values lie are often in… things, money, devices, art, fashion and our economy that we have doesn’t support that.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

Kiewit and Rogers also highlight the post-modern culture of "instant gratification" and it's impact on young people...

It creates a difficult position for young people to be in where they don’t have the money. They don’t have the jobs. But they do have the pressure to live up to everybody else who does have a lot of money.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

The chatter about instant gratification asks the question about whether "sustainable consumerism" exists for younger generations?

Rogers answers thoughtfully by highlighting the dichotomy young people face between instant gratification and wanting to live sustainably, saying...

Many young people are trying to put their money into more sustainable spaces. But the appetite for instant gratification doesn’t help with that situation. There’s a real dichotomy between wasteful spending. They’re also putting the pressure on themselves to eat responsibly. But there’s a weird balance where there’s also a need to buy all the time.

Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard

Catch Lester Kiewit and Brett Rogers tackle more trends every Thursday morning!

Scroll up to listen again.


This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Do young people spend too much on 'things'? A culture expert weighs in




16 February 2023 10:46 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Talk
spending habits
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town
Brett Rogers

More from Local

Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city

20 February 2023 1:06 PM

Stolen scooters destined for export and resale in east Africa were recovered at a property in Steenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.unsplash.com

'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series

20 February 2023 1:05 PM

From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloon111/123rf.com

PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb

20 February 2023 12:38 PM

Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

DStv to spike prices as of 1 April

20 February 2023 12:36 PM

Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A resident fishes while Vaal Dam levels reach dangerously high levels on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation

20 February 2023 11:47 AM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The DA marched in protest of high loadshedding levels. Picture: @helenzille/twitter

[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government

20 February 2023 11:40 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa replied to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 16 February 2023. Picture: Supplied/GCIS

[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle

20 February 2023 11:34 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral

20 February 2023 10:52 AM

Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A man walks past homeless people sleeping outside a shop. Picture: EWN

[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements

20 February 2023 10:39 AM

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Construction mafia: A disease that will keep ending lives – Master Builders SA

20 February 2023 9:58 AM

How do you expect contractors to sort out an issue with people that want to kill them, asks Roy Mnisi of Master Builders SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whoopsies! Art collector accidently shatters R725 000 Jeff Koons sculpture

World Business

[WEATHER WARNING] Strong wind gusting at 60km/h expected in the Western Cape

Local

SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Workers expect decisive budget from Enoch Godongwana, says Cosatu

20 February 2023 3:00 PM

Homelessess can be solved if all spheres of govt work together, says NGO

20 February 2023 2:49 PM

DA proposes alternative budget to revive SA's economy

20 February 2023 1:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA