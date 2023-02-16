Cape Town traffic not (yet) as congested as before the pandemic
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Johann Andersen, Industry Associate Professor in Intelligent Transportation Systems at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Civil Engineering.
Does it feel that traffic on Cape Town’s roads and highways are getting busier?
Are daily commutes taking longer?
Is it due to faulty traffic signals brought on by loadshedding, or are there simply more vehicles on our roads?
Prof Andersen weighs in:
- When determining if traffic has increased or not, they typically look at the N2 and the N1
- Data has shown that we're close to pre-covid volumes, but not quite there yet
- N1: The traffic volume in peak hours is more or less at 85% of pre-pandemic levels
- N2: This is slightly more congested, sitting at between 90% – 95%
- While the data shows that the roads are not as congested as we think it is, the feeling that traffic has increased can be attributed to many factors, one of which is loadshedding and the theft and vandalism of traffic lights, causing "localised frustration"
- An additional factor could be semigration, people permanently moving to Cape Town, and not only visiting during holiday periods
I do think loadshedding has a role to play... but I think it's a bit of everything.Prof Johann Andersen, Stellenbosch University
It's all these little bits and pieces that contribute I think to the frustration, the congestion that we experience.Prof Johann Andersen, Stellenbosch University
That's fascinating, so while people feel as if we're back to a pre-covid traffic experience.. .the data is showing we're not actually quite there yet.Lester Kiewit
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
