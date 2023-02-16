[WATCH] : Two deadliest snakes found in ceiling
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Some snakes are venomous and capable of killing humans.
What would you do if you find the deadliest snake cooped up in your ceiling at home?
In the video, rescue personnel were shocked when two pythons fell from the ceiling.
Snake gets stuck inside of a ceiling 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/W2mtuP4mbO' OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) February 14, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] : Two deadliest snakes found in ceiling
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/snake-serpiente-boa-nature-python-6000790/
