Plans to ditch the grid? These are the benefits of solar
News of a new solar and renewable energy fund, which has the potential to offer investors a 100% tax break has sparked the push for renewables.
But what are the benefits of switching to solar?
According to Journey2Green CEO, Wessel Wessels, the two main benefits are energy saving and energy security.
Previous barriers to entry, such as the exorbitant cost of batteries and financing, are also continuously evolving, making renewables easier to access.
I think that both of those things [battery costs and financing] are falling into place, which is very exciting for us [as an industry].Wessel Wessels, CEO - Journey2Green
He adds that with the assistance of government, through tax incentives and subsidies, will be important to entice more people to make the switch to renewable energy.
This can also ease up the heavy import costs for products such as electrical vehicles.
All the tricks in the bag are available, but I think it is just a case of a willingness to use them.Wessel Wessels, CEO - Journey2Green
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: PhotoMix-Company / 409 images
More from Local
Cape Town law enforcement busts scooter theft syndicate operating in the city
Stolen scooters destined for export and resale in east Africa were recovered at a property in Steenberg.Read More
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens.Read More
PROPERTY: Tips homeowners need to know before listing their homes on Airbnb
Listing your property as an Airbnb is a great way to get extra income, but it's of utmost importance that you're protected.Read More
DStv to spike prices as of 1 April
Multichoice announced their DStv subscription service fees are scheduled for increase from 1 April.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Stage 6 loadshedding: South Africans are furious at the government
Tshidi Madia speaks with Hilton Trollip, an energy expert.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral
Although Sanral does not dispute the country’s pothole crisis, it says there are nowhere near 25 million of them.Read More
[LISTEN] City granted order to evict those unlawfully occupying CBD pavements
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expects a final order to be granted in April 2023, following a court hearing.Read More