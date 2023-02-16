[Turkey/Syria earthquake] Women, children rescued from under rubble after 9 days
Bongani Bingwa gets an update on rescue operations in Turkiye and Syria from foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Rescuers are still finding people alive under the rubble in Turkiye and Syria.
The two neighbouring countries were hit by a destructive earthquake early this month and the death toll surpasses 40 000.
On Wednesday, three women and two children were found alive after being trapped for nine days without food and water.
Nine days after the disaster, three women and two children were found alive in the rubble.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
