[Turkey/Syria earthquake] Women, children rescued from under rubble after 9 days

Rescuers are still finding people alive under the rubble in Turkiye and Syria.

The two neighbouring countries were hit by a destructive earthquake early this month and the death toll surpasses 40 000.

On Wednesday, three women and two children were found alive after being trapped for nine days without food and water.

Gift of the Givers rescue team find an elderly woman trapped under rubble in Türkiye on 13 February. Picture: Gift of the Givers

